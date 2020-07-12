/
greater pinellas point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM
211 Apartments for rent in Greater Pinellas Point, St. Petersburg, FL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$830
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3001 58th Ave S - #608
3001 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 58th Ave S - #608 - ST - Call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this property. Enjoy the beautiful GATED community of Arbor Grove.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5825-16th st south
5825 16th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
85 sqft
Townhouse-Style Condo in Quiet Complex with Palm Trees and Pool, Near Beaches Welcome to our peaceful oasis in St.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3315 58TH AVENUE S
3315 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The WAVE welcomes you to this unique Ground Floor unit with super access for your small dog/s. Located in just south of the access to St Pete Beach and downtown St.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6754 31ST STREET S
6754 31st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
2973 sqft
Stunning waterfront views await you in this open water executive home. Privacy galore, large open floor plan. Private pool and private sauna. Don't miss the opportunity to live this lush lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5815 ERIN LN AVENUE S
5815 Erin Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1377 sqft
VERY LARGE! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 car garage unit located near the beaches! Spacious floor plan brings in lots of light, Fully remodeled CUSTOM KITCHEN and bathrooms look gorgeous! New STAINLESS appliances! IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS.
Results within 1 mile of Greater Pinellas Point
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
542 39th Ave S
542 39th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
Restored Craftsman bungalow near park & public boat launch - Boat parking here -- Charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow across from the Coquina Key-area boat launch. New laminate flooring for easy maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5177 Salmon Dr SE
5177 Salmon Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
774 sqft
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Waterfront 2 bed one bath with open court yard with pavers. All tile no carpet,Granite kitchen counter, solid wood cabinets. Kayak from your backyard. Large fitness center and 2 swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4636 4th St S
4636 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
790 sqft
Really nice 2/1 - sit on the front porch and watch the world go by! - Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with open plan and renovated kitchen. Tile and hardwood floors. Close to Coquina Key, shopping and downtown St Pete.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4305 Narvarez Way South
4305 Narvarez Way, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1871 sqft
4305 Narvarez Way South Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Great St Pete Home! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
6190 51ST STREET S
6190 51st Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3442 sqft
Location, Location, Location Bayway Isle community. 5 bedroom 4 bathroom 3 car garage property located in 24/7 guard gated desirable community of BAYWAY ISLES. Large yard with pool, 2 balconies and two covered patios.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4908 38TH WAY S
4908 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
CHECK out this spacious open 3/2 rental centrally located community on the water and right next to the interstate l-275 north/south bound. 2 miles away from the beaches, 0.2 miles away from grocery stores/shopping etc. It has over 1,500 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7550 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7550 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1238 sqft
Welcome to Paradise! Wake up every morning to breathtaking views of Tampa Bay from either bedroom in your own piece of paradise! Have your morning coffee on your extended balcony spanning both bedrooms & the living room & over looking Tampa Bay!
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2188 CORINNE COURT S
2188 Corrine Court South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1180 sqft
Beautiful, spacious and quiet condo near the pool! Relax in this well maintained community with an updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo! Short drives to amenities, entertainment, the water and beaches to include the airport and Tampa bay! We will (1)
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7430 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7430 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Million dollar waterfront views from this fully furnished condo - AVAILABLE NOW! Enjoy gorgeous water views of Tampa Bay from 2 balconies of this 7th floor condo.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7530 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7530 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1313 sqft
Spacious ground floor unit. Split bedrooms, large great room with a fireplace and a huge lanai.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5271 BEACH DRIVE SE
5271 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1018 sqft
Welcome to paradise. Come and enjoy your vacation at this nicely appointed 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located on the second floor in the south village of Waterside overlooking the Bayou.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4398 NEPTUNE DRIVE SE
4398 Neptune Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
845 sqft
Welcome to this tastefully remolded home on Coquina Key. A soon as you walk in you immediately notice the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural sunlight. This block house has everything you'll need to feel right at home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5164 BEACH DRIVE SE
5164 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,975
562 sqft
Booked now thru April. 2021 . Summer rate May Thru Oct $1675 includes internet, cable, WSG, Elect with a cap. Winter rate $1975 Nov - April. Waterfront Key West Style Complex, On Tampa Bay, canal some view of Sunshine Skyway bridge. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4790 BRITTANY DRIVE S
4790 Brittany Drive South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1215 sqft
Welcome to paradise! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished annual rental will be avail able in April. This is a rare find in this very desirable community that offers a 1 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
7432 SUNSHINE SKYWAY LANE S
7432 Sunshine Skyway Lane South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in a waterfront community overlooking Tampa Bay. Amenities include a heated pool with direct wide water views of Tampa Bay, Tiki Hut, Community Dock and Fishing Pier.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3810 37TH STREET S
3810 37th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1075 sqft
Annual rental in a popular 55+ community. Beautiful, fully furnished condo. This unit is move in ready. Washer and Dryer in unit. Screened in balcony overlooking the beautifully maintained grounds.
