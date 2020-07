Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym e-payments bike storage elevator parking pool bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room game room guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Welcome to Elements on Third. We revel in achievable downtown living, immersed in the creative and art-centric culture that makes up this truly unique city block in St. Petersburg. Live where art is emphasized, historic references are accentuated, local eats are around the corner, and taps are always pouring. Whether your ideal home is near one of Florida's most beautiful Gulf Coast beaches or in the center of a hearty and eclectic city like Downtown St. Petersburg, at Elements on Third you'll experience the best of both worlds.



Come for the best amenities in the area and stay for the one-of-a kind experience, where high-end and edgy tastes merge creating a style that's all its own.