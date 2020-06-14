Apartment List
185 Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Petersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coquina Key
1 Unit Available
150 Coquina Bay Drive
150 Coquina Bay Drive, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1538 sqft
Coquina Bay Townhomes - COQUINA BAY TOWNHOMES - 1245 SQ FT 2BR W/DEN / 2.5 BATH.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1420 25th Street North (Back)
1420 25th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
910 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Renovated 2/2 in Kenwood with off street parking - Call Agent Directly @ 813-407-8990 TO VIEW 3D TOUR: https://app.immoviewer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
4820 11th ave S Available 07/01/20 3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
701 4th Ave S
701 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1225 sqft
2 beds/ 2.5 baths 1,225 sqft Renovated Townhouse, in a Downtown St Pete! - Beautiful townhome located in Downtown St.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
592 100th Ave N
592 100th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Fully upgraded 3 bed 2 bath condo with mahogany kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, all tile throughout and wood floors in bedrooms and hallways located on 1st floor w/screened in

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
212 11th Ave N
212 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1959 sqft
Excellent Old Northeast St. Pete Vintage Home!! Beautiful 4 Bed/3.5 Bath located on a lovely brick lined lot with one of the largest lots in the area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
130 17th Avenue North - House
130 17th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
832 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home with off street parking in lovely Old NE neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
130 17TH AVENUE N
130 17th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
832 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home with off street parking in lovely Old NE neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crescent Lake
1 Unit Available
827 19TH AVENUE N
827 19th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1024 sqft
Crescent Lake a wonderful neighborhood with many varied historic and unique style homes in form and style. The streets are dotted with stately trees.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6059 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6059 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1140 sqft
This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom Vista Verde East condo overlooks the fairway of the 18-hole championship golf course managed by the Isla del Sol Yacht and Country Club. The condo boasts vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and a private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Dr Martin Luther King St N
3900 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
7000 sqft
• Floor size: 7000 sqft • Bedrooms: 7 • Cooling: Central • Heating: Other • Appliances included: • Dishwasher, • Washer and Dryer, • Freezer, • Garbage disposal, • Range / Oven, • Refrigerator • Flooring: Hardwood • Other Interior Features: •

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Uptown
1 Unit Available
836 8th Street North - 1-710
836 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Ground floor Duplex. Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced yard, outdoor storage shed. Off street parking. Lawn care included. Located in beautiful Historic Uptown neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
152 TENNESSEE AVENUE NE
152 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1374 sqft
LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
236 6TH AVENUE N
236 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
863 sqft
Ideal location near Downtown and Bayshore Drive in The Old Northeast. Clean and modern 1250sqft apartment occupies the entire top floor of an adorable 1920's building on 6th Ave N.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6020 BAHIA DEL MAR CIRCLE
6020 Bahia Del Mar Circle, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1075 sqft
Fabulous, light and bright, 1st floor villa in Vista Verde West with tons of updates and amenities. It’s the perfect place for you and your family to kick back and soak up some Florida sunshine.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
La Vista
1 Unit Available
7412 2ND AVENUE N
7412 2nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
Location! Adventure! Sun, Fun and Nightlife! Escape into beach life at this gorgeous 1920’s Craftsman Bungalow home for lease.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4411 4th Ave N
4411 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in St. Petersburg. Prime Location mins to downtown- Bus access near by, close to Shopping! This home sits on a beautiful quiet brick road in central oak park area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
2186 COFFEE POT BOULEVARD NE
2186 Coffee Pot Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Rare opportunity to live in one of the oldest Mansions in the Coffee Pot and Old NE St. Pete area. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment above the garages of this estate will not disappoint.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Kenwood
1 Unit Available
1225 1/2 27TH STREET N
1225 1/2 27th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
1516 sqft
VERY NICE - HIGHLY DESIRABLE AREA. HISTORIC KENWOOD. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG, FL. VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH PLENTY OF SPACE. Large kitchen, tile floors, PARKING NEARBY. $1250 PLUS $1250 SECURITY. UPSTAIRS: VERY QUITE, 3 bedrooms 1 bath.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Snell Isle
1 Unit Available
125 RICARDO WAY NE
125 Ricardo Way Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
860 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED LIGHT AND BRIGHT END UNIT COMBINED WITH LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION ! Live in Prestigious Snell Isle and enjoy Downtown St Petersburg and 4th Street without dealing with the traffic, parking, noise, or security issues.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Venetian Isles
1 Unit Available
4611 OVERLOOK DRIVE NE
4611 Overlook Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2788 sqft
Tenant Occupied. Come see this immaculate three story 3 bedroom/4 bathroom townhouse in Venetian Isle with private elevator and 2 car garage. Its just a few miles to downtown St Pete and the water.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
6077 BAHIA DEL MAR BOULEVARD
6077 Bahia Del Mar Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1075 sqft
The perfect Florida vacation will be had by all in this beautifully updated, 2 bedroom/2 bath Vista Verde East villa on Isla del Sol. Located on the southernmost tip of St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
400 4TH AVENUE S
400 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Beautiful Resort-Style Living! Two bedroom condo with two full bathrooms, open floor plan, high ceilings, very well taken care of! This condo has plenty of natural light with luxury breath-taking view of the Downtown!!! Featuring walk-in closet in
City Guide for St. Petersburg, FL

If you’re looking for the apartment guide to St. Petersburg, Russia, please accept our sincerest apologies as this guide pertains exclusively to its Florida-centered counterpart. But wait! (Podozhdite!) Read on and you’ll discover some nifty nuggets about renting in Florida’s fourth largest city; one that’s always been a popular place for retirees, but also boasts an excellent arts scene along with beautiful beaches and 360 days of sunshine per year.

Having trouble with Craigslist St. Petersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in St. Petersburg, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for St. Petersburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

