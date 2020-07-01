Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage microwave patio / balcony bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly volleyball court parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving

Woodlawn Park Apartments is one of St. Pete's most energetic and affordable properties. We're located just a short bike ride from downtown St. Pete - you can even see Tropicana Field from our front yard! Our apartment homes offer new, energy efficient appliances, tile flooring throughout and private fenced in back yards. Our property also features professional grade sand volleyball, bark park, and beautiful new pool. We're excited to welcome you home, to one St, Pete's newest hip property, Woodlawn Park Apartments!