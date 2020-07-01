All apartments in St. Petersburg
Woodlawn Park

1646 18th Ave N · (727) 619-2387
Location

1646 18th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
volleyball court
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
Woodlawn Park Apartments is one of St. Pete's most energetic and affordable properties. We're located just a short bike ride from downtown St. Pete - you can even see Tropicana Field from our front yard! Our apartment homes offer new, energy efficient appliances, tile flooring throughout and private fenced in back yards. Our property also features professional grade sand volleyball, bark park, and beautiful new pool. We're excited to welcome you home, to one St, Pete's newest hip property, Woodlawn Park Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Liability insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodlawn Park have any available units?
Woodlawn Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodlawn Park have?
Some of Woodlawn Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodlawn Park currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlawn Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlawn Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlawn Park is pet friendly.
Does Woodlawn Park offer parking?
Yes, Woodlawn Park offers parking.
Does Woodlawn Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodlawn Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlawn Park have a pool?
Yes, Woodlawn Park has a pool.
Does Woodlawn Park have accessible units?
No, Woodlawn Park does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlawn Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Woodlawn Park does not have units with dishwashers.
