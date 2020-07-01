Woodlawn Park

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Liability insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 for first pet, $150 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month