Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar community garden courtyard green community guest parking internet access lobby new construction package receiving pool table trash valet

The Preserve at Gateway offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in St. Petersburg, Florida. Located at the foot of the Howard Frankland Bridge, we're only 10 minutes from downtown Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Our one- and two-bedroom apartments feature upscale finishes like wood plank flooring, granite countertops, in-home washers and dryers, and picturesque views. For a modern-day lifestyle in a natural setting, come to The Preserve at Gateway. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.