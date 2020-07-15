Apartment List
40 Studio Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
58 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,270
568 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,268
577 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
35 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,859
607 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,295
696 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,540
561 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Downtown St. Petersburg
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,650
576 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Greater Pinellas Point
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
114 16th St N 0
114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,490
510 sqft
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812 Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor. Rooftop sky lounge and pool.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Historic Old Northeast
316 13TH AVENUE N
316 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,350
320 sqft
Would you love an all-expenses-paid resort lifestyle? Experience the vibrance and charm of Old Northeast St.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
930 17TH STREET N
930 17th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$850
530 sqft
Adorable Woodlawn Park Rental Available NOW. This is a single family style duplex, so there are two units side by side. The right side is the unit available and it is a studio / efficiency around 530 SQ FT. Asking $850 per month and an annual lease.
Results within 1 mile of St. Petersburg
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,040
265 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
5702 Gulfport Blvd S
5702 Gulfport Boulevard South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,100
Commercial Spaces Located In Gulfport - Welcome to Gecko Plaza! 5 available commercial spaces for lease, each with approximately 800+ square feet.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayview
2644 49th St S
2644 49th Street South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,400
Spacious Studio - Vacation Rental - Rate: $1400.00 month - 30 Day Minimum - 12.5% Seasonal Tax & 150.00 Cleaning Fee & 500.00 Deposit Available: May 2020 - (30 Day min stay) Wonderful studio near Downtown Gulfport.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Pass-a-Grille Beach
2606 PASS A GRILLE WAY
2606 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
600 sqft
Just minute from the sand and sun. Walk-able neighborhood, great for biking, and grilling. Pets are allowed with additional fees. Easy access to the beach, that is famous for its exclusivity and powder sand.
Results within 5 miles of St. Petersburg
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
173 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
Alta Gateway

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
111 60TH AVENUE
111 60th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
420 sqft
Location, location, location! Here's your chance to move to the heart of St Pete Beach on September 1, 2020. Right across Gulf Blvd from Toasted Monkey, Jimmy B's and Rum Fish which means you're surrounded by good food and live entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of St. Petersburg
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
29 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,424
688 sqft
Situated in Westshore, close to downtown Tampa. Spacious apartment homes with 10-foot ceilings, designer kitchens, ceramic tile bathrooms and hardwood-style floors. Community amenities include a social lounge, clubhouse, health club, game room and landscaped courtyard.
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
$
40 Units Available
Bayside West
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
$995
495 sqft
Near I-75 and the waterfront. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors and modern appliances. On-site conference room, basketball and tennis courts, gym, and fire pit. Pool. Yoga and gym available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$616
377 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
27 Units Available
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
709 sqft
Our leasing office has officially reopened. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations.
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
6 Units Available
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,209
575 sqft
Luxury community in South Tampa. Theater-style media room, pool, yoga, and full concierge services on-site. Recently renovated suites with granite countertops, updated appliances, and master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Coffee bar and internet cafe on-site.

July 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $966 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,202 for a two-bedroom. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of St. Petersburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Tampa metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has the most expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,587; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,264, while one-bedrooms go for $1,015.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,202; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in St. Petersburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,202 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in St. Petersburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Virginia Beach (+1.5%), Memphis (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,323, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    0
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.4%
    0.6%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0
    0.2%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.2%
    4.1%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,330
    -0.3%
    -0.9%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,080
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    Dunedin
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.4%
    1.8%
    Plant City
    $780
    $980
    0.4%
    -1.9%
    Tarpon Springs
    $900
    $1,120
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

