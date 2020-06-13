/
315 Apartments for rent in Lealman, FL📍
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
Lealman
1 Unit Available
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1060 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1759898 A coveted rental unit in St. Petersburg! Your next home includes: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, and Ceiling fans.
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
1 Unit Available
2766 46TH AVENUE N
2766 46th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath apartment available 2nd week of June. Open concept living room and kitchen with space in the kitchen for a small dining room table. Newly renovated unit with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances.
Arcadian Heights
1 Unit Available
3361 57TH AVENUE N
3361 57th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
954 sqft
Great 2/1 Apartment with large screened porch and small bonus room
Clearvista
1 Unit Available
2611 41st Avenue North - C
2611 41st Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
750 sqft
Welcome to St Petersburg Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Shared laundry. - Close to 275, shopping and many other amenties.
Lealman
1 Unit Available
3715 42ND AVENUE N
3715 42nd Avenue North, Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
550 sqft
1 BR 1 Bath updated unit for rent. FURNISHED, water is included, fenced yard with a carport.
Verified
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified
14 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified
17 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6471 66th Ave. N.
6471 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1178 sqft
6471 66th Ave. N. Available 06/15/20 Great ranch in Pinellas Park with large backyard, 2 baths - Spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch on quiet Pinellas Park street available July 1 or after. Large fenced backyard.
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 51st Street N
3310 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1456 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
6440 62nd Ave N. 303
6440 62nd Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
920 sqft
Unit 303 Available 07/01/20 Allston Lakes Apartments - Property Id: 264565 Allston Lakes Apartments offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
1 Unit Available
4721 67th Avenue
4721 67th Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1609 sqft
3BD / 2.5BA - Spacious PINELLAS PARK townhome with open concept floorplan! This fantastic home features a large kitchen with gorgeous Corian countertops, 42" cherrywood cabinets, recessed lighting and beautiful ceramic tiles.
1 Unit Available
2590 36th Avenue North
2590 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1412 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,412 SF updated home in the Coolidge Park area of St. Petersburg. This home features a converted garage for extra living space and nice sized fully fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
1546 56th Avenue North
1546 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1582 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5608 32ND AVENUE N
5608 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1601 sqft
This 5/2 is perfectly located in the heart of St Petersburg! Walking distance to Westgate elementary and Northwest Recreation Center. Close proximity to Tyrone Square Mall, and our beautiful beaches!!!
1 Unit Available
1420 52ND AVE N
1420 52nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1154 sqft
Beautiful Home In Saint Petersburg Detached Studio/ Office In the backyard - Beautiful Saint Pete Two bedroom home in Euclid Heights Neighborhood Two bedrooms 1,154 Heated Square Feet Large living room Separate Dining/Family room Beautiful Kitchen
1 Unit Available
4150 78th Ave N
4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
3715 14th St N
3715 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
556 sqft
3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
5345 60TH AVENUE N
5345 60th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
This Millbrooke Ranch town home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen has all your major appliances and plenty of cabinet space with closet pantry.
Harris Park
1 Unit Available
4701 HAINES ROAD N
4701 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1164 sqft
To schedule for a property showing, please simply complete our simple and complete free pre-screen questions, and you will be contacted by us shortly. https://docs.google.
1 Unit Available
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,540
1743 sqft
Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly painted and stucco'd
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lealman rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the colleges located in the Lealman area include Florida Southern College, Ringling College of Art and Design, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, and University of South Florida-St Petersburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lealman from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Bradenton.
