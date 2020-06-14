Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

121 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Finding an apartment in St. Petersburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown St. Petersburg
48 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,699
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
1243 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
46 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
37 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,256
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,412
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,022
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Plaza
22 Units Available
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,335
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$930
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
41 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
32 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1567 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
37 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,000
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2019).
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,146
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
16 Units Available
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
863 sqft
Conveniently located in Gandy, with easy access to I-275 and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Units with full-sized washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens.
City Guide for St. Petersburg, FL

If you’re looking for the apartment guide to St. Petersburg, Russia, please accept our sincerest apologies as this guide pertains exclusively to its Florida-centered counterpart. But wait! (Podozhdite!) Read on and you’ll discover some nifty nuggets about renting in Florida’s fourth largest city; one that’s always been a popular place for retirees, but also boasts an excellent arts scene along with beautiful beaches and 360 days of sunshine per year.

Having trouble with Craigslist St. Petersburg? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Petersburg, FL

Finding an apartment in St. Petersburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

