Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
37 Units Available
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1280 sqft
Residents enjoy this community's tennis court, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Units are equipped with fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Proximity to 4th Street and Highway 92 put shopping and entertainment within a short drive.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
35 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
35 Units Available
TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1567 sqft
TGM Bay Isle offers a peaceful luxury lifestyle near the waters of Tampa Bay with best-in- class amenities rivaling any community.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
41 Units Available
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Ibis Walk in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
28 Units Available
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1342 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in St. Petersburg, Florida at The Verandahs of Brighton Bay.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
48 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,141
1513 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1424 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
20 Units Available
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1134 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in a top-quality neighborhood. The pet-friendly complex features a pool, gym and business center. Tennis, volleyball and basketball courts. Lots of shops and restaurants off nearby Roosevelt Boulevard North.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Downtown St. Petersburg
46 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,409
1443 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1140 sqft
Providing spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this community offers easy access to the I-687/I-275 connector. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and onsite spas and pools.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Downtown St. Petersburg
18 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,775
1557 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2233 16th Avenue South
2233 16th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1308 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1642575 A charming rental home in St.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. Petersburg
1 Unit Available
857 Central Ave 3
857 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,541
1409 sqft
Luxury Downtown St. Pete high-rise - Property Id: 240571 New high rise in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. Rare 3x2 back on market.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thirteenth Steet Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 13TH AVE S
1524 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME - LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH ALL THE MODERN APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE THE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS AND A LARGE FENCED

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riviera Bay
1 Unit Available
9018 Oak Street NE
9018 Oak Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
St Petersburg, 4 bedroom Home with Garage. - Nice 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home in St. Petersburg, Home has tile throughout the home. Large living area with extra bonus space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4042 3rd Ave S
4042 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1173 sqft
4042 3rd Ave S Available 07/01/20 Fully Renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard - This beautiful fully renovated 3 bedroom home with large fenced in back yard is available now.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Childs Park
1 Unit Available
1645 39TH ST S
1645 39th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1290 sqft
SPACIOUS RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH - ST PETERSBURG - THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH HOME IS A PERFECT, COMES WITH OFF STREET PARKING & CARPORT, LARGE BACK YARD, NEW APPLIANCES ALONG WITH A FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PLENTY OF STORAGE,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greater Pinellas Point
1 Unit Available
5926 6th st s
5926 6th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1856 sqft
This house is perfect - Property Id: 271914 Rent this house and Play and lounge around the gigantic open living areas.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Isla Del Sol
1 Unit Available
5613 Escondida Blvd. S.
5613 Escondida Boulevard South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
5613 Escondida Blvd. S. Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath golf course fronting townhome in exclusive Playa Escondida - This townhome is in exclusive Playa Escondida, a highly sought after community in Isla Del Sol.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3310 51st Street N
3310 51st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
    • While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

