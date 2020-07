Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court car charging car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage business center cc payments concierge courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Live the life of luxury only found at Provenza, St. Pete. Offering spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, feel right at home the moment you walk in the door. Wood plank flooring, screened-in balconies, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops are just some of the features that add to the ambiance of the amazing Provenza living! We offer so many community amenities for you to enjoy including a resort style swimming pool, resident club room with cyber cafe, 24-hour fitness center, bocce court, car charging stations, pet park, playground and grilling stations. Our community is located in beautiful Carillon Park and minutes away from major employers and I 275! Experience all that Provenza has to offer by calling us today to set up a personal tour.