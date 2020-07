Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Peridot Palms is St. Petersburg's premier apartment community. Located at the entrance to the Gandy Bridge, minutes from downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg, Peridot Palms situates residents in the heart of Bay-area living, offering easy access to dining, shopping, arts, sports, and entertainment alongside access to waterways and beachfront. In-home standards like granite countertops, stainless appliances, and double-door refrigerators, washers and dryers, high ceilings, and private balconies provide the high style of living residents expect. Upscale community features - including a resort-style pool with beach entry, a two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, a screening room, full-service nail salon, and spa - provide for a luxury lifestyle and make any resident relieved to return home. Experience the best of luxury apartment living near St. Petersburg. Schedule your personal tour today!