Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

45 Cheap Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
3 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
16 Units Available
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$810
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1270 sqft
Close to the St. Petersburg Public Library and 66th Avenue South with access to I-275. On-site amenities include security patrol and tennis courts. Apartments have roomy closets and private patios.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Greater Pinellas Point
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$782
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$808
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1069 sqft
The Reserve at Lake Pointe offers tranquil waterfront living with spectacular views, and unparalleled amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
252 - 40th St. N.
252 40th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
One bedroom, one bathroom with cozy fenced backyard in North St Petersburg. Pets allowed but sorry no dogs. First and security to move in with approved background and credit check. Application fee of $45 per adult.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barcley Estates
1 Unit Available
1400 Gandy Blvd 705
1400 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 705 Available 07/01/20 Windjammer Condominiums - Property Id: 292352 Well Manicured Gated Family Community with numerous Amenities for the whole family. On Site Property Manager . Pool and Club House Nature Trails and Barbecues and More .

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Euclid Place - St. Paul
1 Unit Available
1024 16TH AVE N UNIT B
1024 16th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$795
332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous updated studio in Euclid/St Paul - Mother-in-law suite/ living area where you could put a pull out couch or a Murphy bed. Full bath, close to everything downtown has to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eagle Crest
1 Unit Available
810 TYRONE BOULEVARD N
810 Tyrone Boulevard North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
Tyrone Place Apartments, 2nd floor location! Spacious with updated kitchen and bathroom. Ceramic tile and carpet in bedroom. Nice walkin closet, extra storage locker in on site laundry room, central heat and air.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Harbordale
1 Unit Available
521 28th Ave S,
521 28th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
1116 sqft
Home is currently having some renovations completed so please excuse the mess.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Central Oak Park
1 Unit Available
3737 1/2 Burlington Avenue North
3737 1/2 Burlington Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$875
336 sqft
Don't miss this tastefully renovated studio apartment with full kitchen, updated bath, private parking and large storage shed! This free-standing apartment was completely renovated in 2016.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
290 9th Street North - Suite D
290 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$495
250 sqft
495 furnished office includes all utilities and wifi. Please call for details Description Awesome retail/office type space. PLENTY OF FREE PARKING! 60 spaces!! MUST SEE! Located two blocks north of Central Avenue on Dr. ML King Jr. St.(9th St. N.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Euclid Place - St. Paul
1 Unit Available
1820 11TH STREET N
1820 11th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
634 sqft
Rare Euclid St Paul rental available today. New carpet throughout. Upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with private entrance. Live close to downtown without the downtown prices. Under $8 to downtown via Uber, around 10 minutes by bike.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
113 NE MADISON CIRCLE N
113 Northeast Madison Circle North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
Cute, reasonable one bedroom near 4th Street and 62 Ave N. On bus route. No Utiities included. No Sec 8/HUD accepted. Background check required, $60 per adult. No criminal, No Evictions, 640+ credit required. First/last/security deposit required.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Historic Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
524 3RD STREET N
524 3rd Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
250 sqft
Want to Live Downtown but Can't Afford the Skyrocketing Rents? If You Don't Need a lot of Space, This Apartment Just Might be What You Are Looking For.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Uptown
1 Unit Available
649 7TH AVENUE N
649 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$825
400 sqft
New to Market!! Studio residence right off 4th street! New renovations include tile, paint, fixtures, kitchen cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances and onsite laundry coming. A garden feel right in the heart of St. Petersburg.

1 of 18

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
3100 HARTFORD STREET N
3100 Hartford Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 55+ UNIT ON 2nd FLOOR!!!! GREAT LOCATION! This one bedroom one bath condo in quiet 55+ community has been renovated throughout to include a large walk-in closet with built in closet organizer.
Results within 1 mile of St. Petersburg

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Results within 5 miles of St. Petersburg
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
4650 78TH AVENUE N
4650 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
625 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, Villa style apartment with screen room. Water, sewer, and trash included

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6830 71st Ave N
6830 71st Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
950 sqft
This apartment within a house is approximately 950 sf. It includes all utilities. Recently painted with screened porch and washer/dryer. Large master bedroom and large shower with indirect lighting.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4150 78th Ave N
4150 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
Come home to Sawgrass Apartments in beautiful Pinellas Park, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:20am
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We have 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartments available. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite. No Pets.
Results within 10 miles of St. Petersburg
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
32 Units Available
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr, Tampa, FL
Studio
$794
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Tampa International Airport. Landscaped apartment community with multiple leisure amenities. Apartments feature all-electric kitchens, carpeted floors, walk-in closets, and private outdoor spaces. Copy/fax services and high-speed internet access available.

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
    • While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

