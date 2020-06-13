Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

44 Accessible Apartments for rent in St. Petersburg, FL

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
$
47 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
16 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,462
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
118 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
3 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$930
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
30 Units Available
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1261 sqft
Bright, sunny apartments with washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, private patios, and garages. Community has fitness center, business center, and pool. Located close to Gandy Blvd, Roosevelt Blvd, I-275, and Crosstown Expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
650 sqft
Featuring spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartments with high-quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best St. Pete has to offer. Whether you enjoy dining at one of the many local restaurants, shopping in Downtown St.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magnolia Heights
1 Unit Available
3715 14th St N
3715 14th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
556 sqft
3715 14th St N Available 06/19/20 Cute 1/1 house for rent in St. Petersburg! - ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER 6/18**** 1 bedroom, 1 bath house in Magnolia Heights. Updated historic home, fresh interior and exterior paint, and a fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgemoor
1 Unit Available
832 59th Ave NE
832 59th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
862 sqft
832 59th Ave NE Available 07/01/20 Quaint 2/1 In Sunny St. Petersburg, Florida. - ****AVAILABLE TO SHOW STARTING JULY 1st*****Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath single-family home in Edgemoor Community in St. Pete.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
701 4th Ave S
701 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1225 sqft
2 beds/ 2.5 baths 1,225 sqft Renovated Townhouse, in a Downtown St Pete! - Beautiful townhome located in Downtown St.
Results within 1 mile of St. Petersburg
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Gulfport
16 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Results within 5 miles of St. Petersburg
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
33 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Sun Bay South
31 Units Available
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1275 sqft
Just minutes from the waterfront. Recently remodeled community with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, extra storage and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a racquetball court, gym, game room, basketball court and pool table.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.

June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 St. Petersburg Rent Report. St. Petersburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Petersburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Petersburg rents declined significantly over the past month

St. Petersburg rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in St. Petersburg stand at $967 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. St. Petersburg's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.6%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Tampa Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Petersburg, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Tampa metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Valrico has seen rents fall by 2.0% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Tampa metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,586.
    • Largo has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,267, while one-bedrooms go for $1,018.
    • St. Petersburg has the least expensive rents in the Tampa metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,203; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 0.6% over the past year.

    St. Petersburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Petersburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. St. Petersburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in Jacksonville and 0.2% in Miami.
    • St. Petersburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in St. Petersburg.
    • While St. Petersburg's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Los Angeles saw a decrease of 0.1%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in St. Petersburg than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in St. Petersburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Tampa
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    St. Petersburg
    $970
    $1,200
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Clearwater
    $980
    $1,230
    -0.5%
    1.3%
    Brandon
    $1,020
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Largo
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    6%
    Riverview
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    1.1%
    Palm Harbor
    $1,070
    $1,340
    -0.6%
    -0.6%
    Pinellas Park
    $1,090
    $1,360
    -0.9%
    2%
    Wesley Chapel
    $1,140
    $1,420
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    Valrico
    $1,270
    $1,590
    0
    -2%
    Dunedin
    $1,000
    $1,250
    -0.4%
    0.4%
    Plant City
    $780
    $970
    0.6%
    -0.5%
    Tarpon Springs
    $890
    $1,110
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Lutz
    $950
    $1,180
    -0.4%
    4.7%
    Seminole
    $1,030
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    New Port Richey
    $830
    $1,040
    0.4%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

