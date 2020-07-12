/
downtown st petersburg
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
200 Apartments for rent in Downtown St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, FL
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
40 Units Available
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,599
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1318 sqft
Located in downtown St. Petersburg, these homes feature stainless steel appliances in kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, a coffee lounge, and co-working space.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
18 Units Available
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$2,005
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,888
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1141 sqft
Icon Central is the ultimate St. Pete address. Conveniently located on Central Ave., steps away from the best shopping and dining the city has to offer. You will experience the most sought after luxury living.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
175 2nd St S Apt 915
175 2nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,095
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Cherie 727-451-7780-Unfurnished 9th floor loft with spectacular views.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 4th Ave So 501
750 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1711 sqft
Orion Condo Downtown St Pete-Location, Location, - Property Id: 111604 The Orion located in downtown St Pete, is within walking distance to Tropicana Field, University of South Florida and all downtown has to offer. This beautiful 3/2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
175 1ST STREET S
175 1st Street Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1456 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Popular Signature Place condo available for occupancy July 17th, 2020. The unit consists of 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and offers stunning views of our wonderful city marina, Tampa Bay,and downtown St Petersburg.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
145 2ND AVENUE S
145 2nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1217 sqft
This spacious two bedroom two bathrooms plus a den is located at the sought after Signature Place Condos. Enjoy water views from every room in your condo in this full service building with 24hr concierge, full gym, heated pool and extra storage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 4TH AVENUE S
100 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE 6/1. SHOWINGS START 5/12/2020 Resort style living in the Heart of Downtown St. Pete! The Madison Condominiums have so much to offer you must come see for yourself! Condo has been recently painted and new floors installed.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1 BEACH DRIVE SE
1 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1925 sqft
FOR RENT. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM FULLY REMODELED UNIT. Bayfront Tower offers some of the most impressive amenities and panoramic views available on Beach Drive.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
823 Burlington Ave. N
823 Burlington Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1912 sqft
Move-in Ready! Explore the remarkable lifestyle possibilities of the spacious and sophisticated Carsten family home. Both guest suites offer private bathrooms and remarkable spaces for unique personalities to thrive.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 S 4TH AVENUE S
400 4th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
For the work from home executive looking for a luxury home and office with superior facilities included, this is for you.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
724 4TH AVENUE S
724 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Small boutique development located in the heart of Downtown St Pete! Delmar Villa condo has a great entertaining layout and a comfortable living space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
100 1ST AVENUE N
100 1st Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
RENT IN THE NEWEST LUXURY CONDOMINIUM TOWER in a wonderfully walkable downtown. AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 15TH, this 2-bedroom, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
400 4TH AVENUE S
400 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1298 sqft
All July FREE!!! Beautiful Resort-Style Living! Two bedroom condo with two full bathrooms, open floor plan, high ceilings, very well taken care of! This condo has plenty of natural light with luxury breath-taking view of the Downtown!!! Featuring
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
638 3RD AVENUE S
638 3rd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, rarely available 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of St. Pete FL. Ground level apartment within an 8 unit plantation style building.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
160 8TH STREET N
160 8th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1988 sqft
Great Location!! Beautiful new townhome in the heart of St. Pete. One block from Central Ave. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath unit with 2 car garage and roof top terrace. First floor has the 2 car garage with an independent bedroom and bath.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
100 4th Ave S Apt # 310
100 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 4th Ave S Apt # 310 Available 08/01/20 St Petersburg Beauty! - Live Downtown in the heart of St Petersburg and enjoy all that it has to offer.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
105 4TH AVENUE NE
105 4th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1028 sqft
Just two blocks from Beach Drive and downtown St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
25 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,287
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
50 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
110 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
53 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
770 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1424 14TH ST S
1424 14th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHROOM HOME - ST PETERSBURG FL - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 1.
