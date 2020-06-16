750 SE 22nd Ave

Amenities

Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request. VIEWS OF THE OPEN WATERWAYS! Sitting on 1/3 of an acre on a gorgeous point lot with 232ft of water in East Pompano Beach, offering breathtaking, unobstructed views of the main waterways of Pompano Beach in a NO WAKE ZONE! 4 AC Units, Elevator, Oversized pool, Large Open Kitchen with Wet Bar, Summer Kitchen, stunning open balconies from the second and third floor with ocean winds. Close proximity to all restaurants on Atlantic Ave, Ocean Access WITH NO FIXED BRIDGES, and scenic views of all yacht traffic in deep waters. Great for family gatherings, get togethers, or an overall beautiful vacation experience for all! Pet friendly! Measurements are approximate and need to be verified.