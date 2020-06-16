All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

750 SE 22nd Ave

750 Southeast 22nd Avenue · (954) 870-4080
Location

750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
Santa Barbara Shores

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$19,900

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 6087 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request. VIEWS OF THE OPEN WATERWAYS! Sitting on 1/3 of an acre on a gorgeous point lot with 232ft of water in East Pompano Beach, offering breathtaking, unobstructed views of the main waterways of Pompano Beach in a NO WAKE ZONE! 4 AC Units, Elevator, Oversized pool, Large Open Kitchen with Wet Bar, Summer Kitchen, stunning open balconies from the second and third floor with ocean winds. Close proximity to all restaurants on Atlantic Ave, Ocean Access WITH NO FIXED BRIDGES, and scenic views of all yacht traffic in deep waters. Great for family gatherings, get togethers, or an overall beautiful vacation experience for all! Pet friendly! Measurements are approximate and need to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 SE 22nd Ave have any available units?
750 SE 22nd Ave has a unit available for $19,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 SE 22nd Ave have?
Some of 750 SE 22nd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 SE 22nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
750 SE 22nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 SE 22nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 SE 22nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 750 SE 22nd Ave offer parking?
No, 750 SE 22nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 750 SE 22nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 SE 22nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 SE 22nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 750 SE 22nd Ave has a pool.
Does 750 SE 22nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 750 SE 22nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 750 SE 22nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 SE 22nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
