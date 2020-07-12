/
cypress lakes
541 Apartments for rent in Cypress Lakes, Pompano Beach, FL
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
1420 SE 4th Ave
1420 Southeast 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
VACANT. Very nice & spacious 2/2 1,000 sf. 2nd floor in a great location! Rent include water, sewer, garbage, and common elements maintenance. Tandem Parking. "No Smoking & No Pets.
1110 SE 9th Ave
1110 Southeast 9th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Brand New Sesonal Rent property close to Beach only $4500 a Month!!! - This property is a brand new listing to the Vacation Home Rental. It has been completely remodeled. All furnished with brand new furniture, beds, bedding and decor.
940 SE 10TH CT
940 Southeast 10th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
2065 sqft
Short term rents minimum stay 5 days. Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. Home has a very spacious design.
1337 SE 3rd Ave
1337 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Impeccable townhome with private dock for 32' boat! This gorgeous home boasts a newly-upgraded kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, granite tops, tile marble backsplash, impact windows & doors throughout.
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,690
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
922 sqft
Waterfront living near Federal Highway. Modern community featuring a dog park, basketball court and racquetball court. Buildings have elevators. Spacious, recently renovated apartments have walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.
3343 Port Royale Dr S
3343 North Port Royale Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 Bedrooms - ICW Life! - Boat Slips! - Property Id: 301581 Situated on 36 gorgeous acres along South Florida's Intracoastal Waterway! Rent: $2,100 Square Feet: 954 Deposit: $99 (with approved credit) Bedrooms: 2 Bed Bathrooms: 2 Bath Parking: 1
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.
316 SE 10th Ave
316 Southeast 10th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1000 sqft
Minutes from the beach in a beautifully maintained tropical community this stunning 3/2 is ready to call home! Open floor plan w/beautiful kitchen boasting lots of cabinets, granite counters w/snack bar & SS Appliances! Spacious split bedrooms
5570 NE 31st Ave
5570 Northeast 31st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
2764 sqft
LOCATED IN THE DESIREABLE AREA OF THE LANDING'S,FORT LAUDERDALE.
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.
5801 NE 17th Ave
5801 Northeast 17th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1302 sqft
Updated 3/2 pool home in desirable Coral Ridge Isles. Excellent location on a quiet street with A-rated Floranada, Pinecrest, and Westminster Schools.
1821 NE 65th St
1821 Northeast 65th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2200 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BELOW BOTTOM. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, pool, 2 car garage, laundry room, formal dining room and open kitchen with huge 14ft cooking island. 24 x 48 European porcelain tile throughout.
420 SW 18 ct
420 Southwest 18th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2010 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent fully furnished. Amazing lot, 60+ feet deep back yard on a 170ft wide canal, with ocean acces. Completely furnished, with everything needed for a comfortable lifestyle.
1541 S Ocean Blvd
1541 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1541 S Ocean Blvd in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
2060 NE 56th St
2060 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2026 sqft
STUNNING 1/2 DUPLEX. 2BED/2BATH. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. THIS PROPERTY IS IN A PRIME LOCATION! CLOSE TO THE BEACH AND RIGHT OFF OF US-1. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM AND WALK-IN CLOSET.
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1388 sqft
NEWLY FURNISHED, PAINTED, TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL.
5650 NE 20th Ave
5650 Northeast 20th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1793 sqft
Beautifully updated three bedroom two bathroom pool home located on the edge of Imperial Point.
2346 SE 11th Street
2346 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1671 sqft
Sitting on a Canal With No Fixed Bridges - Is This Absolutely Stunning Open Concept & Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom CBS Home Located in a Coveted Community in Pompano Beach.
241 SE 9th Ave
241 Southeast 9th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Nice 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms unit with a great location. First floor and easy access
601 SE 5th Ter
601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1632 sqft
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift.
