collier city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
574 Apartments for rent in Collier City, Pompano Beach, FL
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1363 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2761 NW 6th St
2761 Northwest 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
THIS IS THE ONE YOU BEEN WAITING FOR! PERFECTLY CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY! ENTIRE HOME FRESHLY PAINTED, MARBLE FLOORS, NEW MICROWAVE AND APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER, CENTRAL AC. STORAGE ROOM, HURRICANE SHUTTERS.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2449 NW 4 ST
2449 NW 4th St, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1588 sqft
2449 NW 4 ST Available 05/01/20 Nice 3-2 house in Pompano Beach by Walmart - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO
Results within 1 mile of Collier City
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3250 N Palm Aire Dr
3250 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Amazing golf views, porcelain tile floors through all the unit. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Association may require a refundable security deposit . PACC # 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2823 N Course Dr
2823 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Nice unit overlooking lakes. 2 bedroom 2 baths, walking closets, lot of room in this corner unit. Separate eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances . Laundry inside the unit. Min credit score 650.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2603 Nassau Bnd
2603 Nassau Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
670 sqft
DESIRABLE GROUND FLOOR 1BEDROOM/1BATH LOCATED. WALK IN DISTANCE TO THE CLUBHOUSE & TENNIS COURTS. CONDO IS IN GREAT SHAPE. NO CARPET. FANS IN EVERY ROOM. FLOORS THROUGHOUT. PERFECT FOR YEARLY RENTAL. COME SEE IT!! ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2651 S Course Dr
2651 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Gorgeous & Spacious Updated 3 Bedroom Corner Unit in Palm Air. Unit Is Being Offered Fully Furnished. Remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Hurricane Windows & Accordion Shutter On Balcony. Tile Throughout & Carpet In Bedrooms. Golf Course View from Balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Course Dr
2600 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom penthouse fully furnished and completely turnkey! Just bring your toothbrush and suitcase and start enjoying Florida living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1702 Andros Isle
1702 Andros Isle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
REMODELED 'IRIS" FLOOR PLAN*1350' UNDER AIR W/INSIDE WASHER DRYER, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN, FULLY FURNISHED & IN GOOD TASTE, IMPACT SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO WITH VIEW OF POOL AND LAKE.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3051 N Course Dr
3051 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1500 sqft
MUST SEE!! NEW AC! 3bed 2bath Corner Unit with extra windows & NATURAL LIGHT!! Newly remodeled, freshly painted Condo with Waterview on Golf Course. Unit features new real WOOD floor throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2691 S Course
2691 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifuly Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo overlooking the Golf Course In Palm Aire Country Club. Wood flooring in living area with BRAND NEW carpet in the bedroom. Lg Walk In Closet. Eat in Kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2802 Victoria Way
2802 Victoria Way, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1156 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED 2BEDROOM/2BATH WITH GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. MAKE OFFER. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCUUP 55+
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1837 NW 3rd St
1837 NW 3rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2214 sqft
The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the hardwood-style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the recessed lighting throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1108 Bahama Bnd
1108 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3403 Bimini Ln
3403 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
LARGE 2/2 FURNISHED APARTMENT. GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2800 N Palm Aire Dr
2800 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious, Recent Updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located on the 4th floor. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and supermarket.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4015 W Palm Aire Dr
4015 West Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Minimum 6 Month plus or Annual Furnished Rental available in this totally renovated, fully furnished 3/2 corner unit with views of the city skyline in front and tree-top golf course and water view from the wrap-around screened balcony in the back.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Granada Dr
2002 Granada Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1161 sqft
SUPER NICE ,COMPLETELY FURNISHED APT WITH WASHER DRYER.CHERRY WOOD FLOORS. AND CARPETED BED ROOMS. YES APT IS UPDATED & EASY TO SHOW. ON LOCK BOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2230 N Cypress Bend Dr
2230 North Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
840 sqft
VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF 2/2 CONDO OPEN-KITCHEN UNIT, TILE THROUGHOUT,FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. FULLY FURNISHED, TASTEFULLY DECORATED.SOUTH EXPOSURE, ENCLOSED SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING CANAL. ALL AGES AND PETS WELCOME,TURNKEY, DEPOSIT OF $800.
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
2940 North Course Drive
2940 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $2200.00; IMRID24469
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
3150 North Course Lane
3150 North Course Lane, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1775.00; IMRID24480
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2900 North Palm Aire Drive
2900 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet.
