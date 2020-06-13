298 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace
15300 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Miami. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9071 Southwest 152nd Court
9071 Southwest 152nd Court, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3250 sqft
4 BEDS /3 BATHS , BIG BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOUSE, LIKE NEW / CERAMIC FLOOR / OPEN KITCHEN WITH WOOD CABINETS, GLASS TOP RANGE, BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.DOUBLE GARAGE AND MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
15576 SW 103rd St
15576 Southwest 103rd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1 sqft
FAST APPROVAL!! LOCATION, LOCATION!! Charming 2 story home with incredible lake view located in the heart of The Hammocks. Featuring 3 Bed/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16766 SW 95 STREET
16766 Southwest 95th Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1608 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDROOM, 2.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9337 SW 144th Pl
9337 Southwest 144th Place, The Hammocks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Updated 4 bedroom (2 master suites), 3.5 bath, single family home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,260
3031 sqft
17001 Southwest 90th Terrace Apt #ANNEX, Miami, FL 33196 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed. Efficiency, Cozy private suite.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10581 SW 155th Ct
10581 Southwest 155th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Corner Unit featuring High Ceilings and desirable Open Floor Plan. Nice Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances with eat-in kitchen counter.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9060 SW 169th Path
9060 Southwest 169th Path, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Very nice studio( Efficiency) with washer and dryer inside the unit. Water and electricity included. Porcelain floor.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9548 SW 169 PL
9548 Southwest 169th Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHROOMS, CERAMIC AND CARPET FLOOR, 2 STORIES. READY TO MOVE IN.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15040 SW 103rd Ln
15040 Southwest 103rd Lane, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON 2nd FLOOR WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE, NEW DARK WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, UPDATED KITCHEN, LARGE BALCONY, NEW FIXTURES/LIGHTS, GATED COMMUNITY, HAS POOL, ELEGANT CLUBHOUSE, GYM, SPA, BUSINESS CENTER, RACQUETBALL, BARBECUE AREAS

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17063 SW 92nd Street
17063 Southwest 92nd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2120 sqft
Very nice unit in a great community, clubhouse area is amazing, with green areas, kids playground, nicely equipped gym and more.Bring your offers, owner is very nice and cooperative.MIN CREDIT SCORE PER HOA 620

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10360 SW 150 CT
10360 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Enjoy this amazing gated community/freshly painted and well taken care of 2-2 first floor unit at Coral Club Gardens; kitchen recently remodeled, tile floors throughout the apt. washer and dryer inside, corner unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15761 SW 101st St #STUDIO
15761 Southwest 101st Street, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Beautiful studio efficiency in luxurious and quiet Garden Hills Neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom. Master bedroom converted to efficiency, with master bathroom. Includes shower and soaking tub.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15802 SW 102 St
15802 Southwest 102nd Street, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15802 SW 102 St in The Hammocks. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10340 SW 154th Pl
10340 Southwest 154th Place, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Rare opportunity to rent 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in the Hammocks , centrally located across from shopping center with supermarket and restaurants. Walking distance to schools. Assigned parking right in front of your entrance.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10361 SW 150th Ct
10361 Southwest 150th Court, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL LAKE BREEZES FROM YOUR BACK PATIO WITH RELAXING VIEWS OF ONE OF THE HAMMOCKS EXPANSIVE LAKES. ENJOY THE PATHWAY AROUND THE LAKE TO WALK, JOG ,BIKE, OR EVEN USE THE BEACH AREA. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH WAHER/DRYER ON THE PATIO.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10900 SW 141st Ave
10900 Southwest 141st Avenue, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Great location! Efficiency is located in the Kendall area. Efficiency has patio that will be used for the tenant only. Efficiency could be rented with furniture at no additional cost. Call listing agent for more information.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9048 SW 170th Pl
9048 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Cozy private Studio, great location, offers kitchen with granite counter top, wood cabinets, tile through out, walking closet, private entrance.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9461 SW 171st Pl
9461 Southwest 171st Place, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
READY TO MOVE IN,BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,WOOD CABINETS AND BLACK APPLIANCES.TILE THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR,CARPET SECOND FLOOR.FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.BLINDS INCLUDED.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9185 SW 170th Pl
9185 Southwest 170th Place, The Hammocks, FL
Studio
$1,200
Spacious Studio in Kendall Square Community offers full size appliances everything brand new kitchen with granite counter top plus washer and dryer inside the unit. Tile floors throughout .

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15340 SW 106th Ter
15340 Southwest 106th Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Excellent split floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, gas stove and spacious dining/ living room area with ceiling fan. Large screened balcony to enjoy your time at home. Full size washer/ dryer inside.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
16247 SW 92nd Ter
16247 Southwest 92nd Terrace, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beautiful modern studio efficiency in great neighborhood. Private entrance on side of home. Spacious bedroom with elegant bathroom and kitchen. Includes electricity, water, wifi included, 1 parking space.
City GuideThe Hammocks
An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe.

Moving to the Hammocks

Vacancy rates fluctuate, but last minute finds are possible. Check out your choice of green space or water way when selecting a unit at The Hammocks. The Hammocks is densely populated, which makes it urban, but in an urbane way. If you like townhouses and three bedroom houses for rent, your apartment search will go well here. Just about all of the apartment homes were built at the same time by the same architect, no earlier than 1970, and many very recently. So don't worry about anything falling apart!

While there is a sameness to the neighborhoods design, its pretty pleasing to the eye, with a Floridian feel, and space around the units for parks, lakes, shops, and more. Apartment complexes are primarily town house type structures. Most homes are attached, creating a feeling of individual communities within this planned community. And residents are diverse - college students, retirees, families with children, singles, and couples. Tranquility and a relaxing atmosphere in the midst of a well populated community is unusual, but then, thats what the plan behind The Hammocks was all about.

There are more row houses here than in any other single neighborhood in the U.S. Nearly 30% of housing in The Hammocks is attached.And whats beneath these attached home roofs? Mostly medium sized homes with three or four bedrooms. Residents work in management, professional occupations, clerical, and sales positions.While many rentals within The Hammocks will differ on just what amenities they offer, many feature upscale add-ons such as an elegant pool, fitness centers, tennis courts, childrens playground, and business center. Some units have open gourmet style kitchens, others have vaulted ceilings.

Living in the Hammocks

Served by the Miami Dade public school system, four elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school serve up reading, writing, and rithmatic beneath those Florida palms. If you're coming with children in tow, education is already awaiting them.

With plenty of parks to choose from, The Hammocks community has a distinctly suburban feel, with plenty of wide open spaces. The Kendall Indian Hammocks Park is the place to go if you feel like frisbee golf. Thats right, 17 "holes" are available for play. Not for you? Try a nature trail - theres plenty of bird watching, lush orchids in the trees, and shady paths.

And if skating is your thing, Kendall Indian Hammocks Action Sports Plaza is the place to skate board, with rails, stairs, launch ramps and more in configurations like vent wall, and bank ramp. Open every day of the year, the park allows not just skateboards but inline skates, BMX, and scooters. Theres a full service skate shop too, that serves up not just products but classes, camps, clinics, and birthday celebrations. Just make sure your have your protective gear on to avoid a trip to the doctor's!

The Hammocks is filled with natural beauty. Sandpiper Park and Hammocks Community Park are excellent bird watching spots. Look out for grebes and warblers! True nature lover? Youll be less than 45 minutes from Everglades National Park, a natural wonder of walkways, airboats, mangrove trees, cypress, and alligator lore. Whether youre just driving past watery savannahs, stopping to view - and touch- the local creatures housed at the privately owned Swamp Ape "research center" and living museum, or strolling through a swamp trail beneath the graceful drape of Spanish moss-hung trees, the Everglades is a fascinating place to explore. Airboat rides are exhilarating, and fishing expeditions yield excellent catches.

This planned community planned for you to shop, too. Hammock Plaza Mall offers a variety of stores, a fitness center, and dining options. For some tasty pastries, breads, and sandwiches, try the Pipobread Bakery. Kendall Shopping Mall is also nearby. And tasty eateries abound, such as the Bahama Breeze Island Grille, and Chef Adriannes. You can shop, dine, and relax without ever leaving your "hometown."

Craving culture? Also nearby is Miami Beach, less than 40 minutes from the heart of The Hammocks. From spicy Cuban delights to a nightlife of dancing and art deco themed lights, Miami Beach is one of the most famous U.S. beach resorts around, and has been for over a century. Famous night clubs, art galleries, and great shrimp cocktails with an ocean view - all waiting for you. Enjoy sightseeing in Miami Beach's historic art deco neighborhood, and take in the pastel and the neon. Maybe you'll want to incorporate some of those sea faring motifs in your own home. Then hit the beach--South Beach that is--for a European-like scene of skimpy bikinis and cocktails on the sand. When you've worked up an appetite, head on over to Little Havana for some amazing eats. Once you've polished off your plantains, buy some art at one of the area's Cuban flavored galleries to hang in your new home. Once a month, drive the short distance from The Hammocks to experience Cultural Fridays, Little Havana's evening art walk and music event.

Except for those residents who work at the retail or service oriented businesses within the community, most people are driving to work in the greater Miami area. And this drive is between 30 and 45 minutes daily. Close to the Florida turnpike, its not the distance, its the traffic that will slow things down.If you dont need to leave The Hammocks, a metro bus route will ferry you from end to end conveniently. Other residents bike or walk - the paths and trails were designed to accommodate pedestrians and bikers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in The Hammocks?
The average rent price for The Hammocks rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What colleges and universities are located in or around The Hammocks?
Some of the colleges located in the The Hammocks area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to The Hammocks?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Hammocks from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.

