298 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL

Moving to the Hammocks

Vacancy rates fluctuate, but last minute finds are possible. Check out your choice of green space or water way when selecting a unit at The Hammocks. The Hammocks is densely populated, which makes it urban, but in an urbane way. If you like townhouses and three bedroom houses for rent, your apartment search will go well here. Just about all of the apartment homes were built at the same time by the same architect, no earlier than 1970, and many very recently. So don't worry about anything falling apart!

While there is a sameness to the neighborhoods design, its pretty pleasing to the eye, with a Floridian feel, and space around the units for parks, lakes, shops, and more. Apartment complexes are primarily town house type structures. Most homes are attached, creating a feeling of individual communities within this planned community. And residents are diverse - college students, retirees, families with children, singles, and couples. Tranquility and a relaxing atmosphere in the midst of a well populated community is unusual, but then, thats what the plan behind The Hammocks was all about.

There are more row houses here than in any other single neighborhood in the U.S. Nearly 30% of housing in The Hammocks is attached.And whats beneath these attached home roofs? Mostly medium sized homes with three or four bedrooms. Residents work in management, professional occupations, clerical, and sales positions.While many rentals within The Hammocks will differ on just what amenities they offer, many feature upscale add-ons such as an elegant pool, fitness centers, tennis courts, childrens playground, and business center. Some units have open gourmet style kitchens, others have vaulted ceilings.