298 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL

Living in the Hammocks

Served by the Miami Dade public school system, four elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school serve up reading, writing, and rithmatic beneath those Florida palms. If you're coming with children in tow, education is already awaiting them.

With plenty of parks to choose from, The Hammocks community has a distinctly suburban feel, with plenty of wide open spaces. The Kendall Indian Hammocks Park is the place to go if you feel like frisbee golf. Thats right, 17 "holes" are available for play. Not for you? Try a nature trail - theres plenty of bird watching, lush orchids in the trees, and shady paths.

And if skating is your thing, Kendall Indian Hammocks Action Sports Plaza is the place to skate board, with rails, stairs, launch ramps and more in configurations like vent wall, and bank ramp. Open every day of the year, the park allows not just skateboards but inline skates, BMX, and scooters. Theres a full service skate shop too, that serves up not just products but classes, camps, clinics, and birthday celebrations. Just make sure your have your protective gear on to avoid a trip to the doctor's!

The Hammocks is filled with natural beauty. Sandpiper Park and Hammocks Community Park are excellent bird watching spots. Look out for grebes and warblers! True nature lover? Youll be less than 45 minutes from Everglades National Park, a natural wonder of walkways, airboats, mangrove trees, cypress, and alligator lore. Whether youre just driving past watery savannahs, stopping to view - and touch- the local creatures housed at the privately owned Swamp Ape "research center" and living museum, or strolling through a swamp trail beneath the graceful drape of Spanish moss-hung trees, the Everglades is a fascinating place to explore. Airboat rides are exhilarating, and fishing expeditions yield excellent catches.

This planned community planned for you to shop, too. Hammock Plaza Mall offers a variety of stores, a fitness center, and dining options. For some tasty pastries, breads, and sandwiches, try the Pipobread Bakery. Kendall Shopping Mall is also nearby. And tasty eateries abound, such as the Bahama Breeze Island Grille, and Chef Adriannes. You can shop, dine, and relax without ever leaving your "hometown."

Craving culture? Also nearby is Miami Beach, less than 40 minutes from the heart of The Hammocks. From spicy Cuban delights to a nightlife of dancing and art deco themed lights, Miami Beach is one of the most famous U.S. beach resorts around, and has been for over a century. Famous night clubs, art galleries, and great shrimp cocktails with an ocean view - all waiting for you. Enjoy sightseeing in Miami Beach's historic art deco neighborhood, and take in the pastel and the neon. Maybe you'll want to incorporate some of those sea faring motifs in your own home. Then hit the beach--South Beach that is--for a European-like scene of skimpy bikinis and cocktails on the sand. When you've worked up an appetite, head on over to Little Havana for some amazing eats. Once you've polished off your plantains, buy some art at one of the area's Cuban flavored galleries to hang in your new home. Once a month, drive the short distance from The Hammocks to experience Cultural Fridays, Little Havana's evening art walk and music event.

Except for those residents who work at the retail or service oriented businesses within the community, most people are driving to work in the greater Miami area. And this drive is between 30 and 45 minutes daily. Close to the Florida turnpike, its not the distance, its the traffic that will slow things down.If you dont need to leave The Hammocks, a metro bus route will ferry you from end to end conveniently. Other residents bike or walk - the paths and trails were designed to accommodate pedestrians and bikers.