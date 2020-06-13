Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

98 Cheap Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

$
Loch Lomond
17 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.

Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.

Leisureville
1 Unit Available
2650 W Golf Blvd
2650 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
Beautifully updated 1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath on golf course. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathroom & patio. Small pet ok with non-refundable deposit ($200). Active 55+ community.

Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
253 S Cypress
253 South Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Cozy unit in Pompano Beach, tile throughout the unit and a large balcony with a storage closet. Great community includes pool, clubhouse, tennis.

Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2840 NE 14th Street Cswy
2840 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely condo on second floor . Remodeled kitchen, mirrored walls & closet doors, Complex has clubhouse, kitchen, barbeque grills, and heated pool on deep water canal. Five minutes to Hillsboro Inlet by boat. Two blocks walk to beach over the bridge.

Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
2175 SE 6th St
2175 Southeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 1/1 unfurnished, corner, 2nd floor, central air, updated kitchen with SS appliances Assigned parking A mile from the beach Close to publix, city park, tennis court, kids playground Easy access to the beach, shops and restaurants, All ages,

Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
2404 SE 2nd St - 2
2404 Southeast 2nd Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Quiet and well-kept apartment in a prime location. Within walking distance to Publix, the beach, and a variety of restaurants and other shops. There are 4 units in the building. Laundry machines on-site. Window AC units. Assigned parking for 2 cars.

Leisureville
1 Unit Available
2750 W Golf Blvd
2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville.
1 Unit Available
3850 NE 21st Ave
3850 Northeast 21st Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
Association represents themselves to be housing for older persons 55+! Small pets allowed in this nice clean 1 bedroom 1 bath unit with a newer open kitchen, tile floors and fresh paint.

North Andrews Garden
1 Unit Available
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. only 1 person, no overnight guests per city code. *** move in ASAP*** Private entrance on the side. Includes Water, electric, fridge and microwave.

Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
6263 NE 19th Ave
6263 Northeast 19th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Lovely clean unit with ceramic tile throughout-3 MONTH RENTAL ONLY !!!!!-over55-Well kept community 10 minutes to the beach-Lovely Imperial Point Neighborhood !

1 Unit Available
1480 S Ocean Blvd
1480 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,100
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Apartment available for annual rental. Building on the ocean....pool area and garden views....electric and water are included in rent....community pool, rec room, laundry on each floor....additional storage locker ....Parking for one vehicle .

3 Units Available
2201 NE 36th St
2201 East Sample Road, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
The complex has a pool, cabana lounge area, and community laundry rooms on each floor. The apartment is located in the beautiful nautical city of Lighthouse Point and is walking distance from the LHP Police and Fire Department.

Knoll Ridge
1 Unit Available
1820 NE 56th Street
1820 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
LARGE 1/1 APARTMENT. VERY SPECIOUS, LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN, NEWER APPLIANCES, CENTRAL AC, CERAMIC TILED FLOORS. 2 MILE TO THE BEACH AND DOWNTOWN COMMERCIAL BLVD, SHORT DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AREA.

Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1
4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room.

1 Unit Available
1972 NE 35th St
1972 NE 35th St, Lighthouse Point, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Newly remodeled Studio/Pool house available in Lighthouse Point. East of US1. Comfortable studio with large bathroom. Perfect for 1 person or a young couple. Own entrance in a separate building from main residence with parking spot. Move-in ready.

Fairlawn
1 Unit Available
1308 SE 1 TERR
1308 Southeast 1st Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
1 Bedroom in Shared House - Property Id: 250777 Available now, One bedroom in a single-family home.

Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4374 NW 9th Ave
4374 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely and large condo for rent on Deerfield Beach, move-in condition, screened balcony, nice kitchen, tile floors, spacious bedroom large enough for computer area, swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, gated community.

Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
1801 NE 62nd St
1801 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Lovely super clean complex with huge pool. This good size 2 bedroom 1 bath has its own W/D (grandfathered in). Newer tile floors throughout. Nice kitchen with 1 year old fridge. Across from Pine Crest. Great location - close to everything.
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
6 Units Available
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.

1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

