Cozy and quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom waterfront gem available on or around JUNE 15th, 2020 with an expansive bay-like canal view. MANATEES in your backyard! View the South Florida wildlife from your amazing wraparound screened porch. Completely renovated kitchen and bathroom with updates throughout. Feel like you're on an amazing cruise ship as you gaze across the ocean access canal from your living room! Safe and secure 4 unit building with your own private washer and dryer. One assigned parking space, price based on one resident occupant. First, last and security required.