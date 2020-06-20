4000 N Cypress Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome Vacation apartment, clean and fully equipped 3 bedroom condo just to come and enjoy your season. This unit is located at the exclusive Cypress Estates at Palm Aire, street level garden unti, Walk form your backyard direct to the pool. Small and quiet 2 story building . Palm Aire is the most convenience location near to major highways and just 4 miles to the beaches, surrounded by gardens and golf courses .. just a place to relax, play and enjoy the south florida living style. don't leave this for the last, Reserve now before the season get busy ... Everything will pass. Rental minimum 3 months