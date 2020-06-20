All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated May 27 2020 at 6:07 PM

4000 N Cypress Dr

4000 North Cypress Drive · (954) 399-0032
Location

4000 North Cypress Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Awesome Vacation apartment, clean and fully equipped 3 bedroom condo just to come and enjoy your season. This unit is located at the exclusive Cypress Estates at Palm Aire, street level garden unti, Walk form your backyard direct to the pool. Small and quiet 2 story building . Palm Aire is the most convenience location near to major highways and just 4 miles to the beaches, surrounded by gardens and golf courses .. just a place to relax, play and enjoy the south florida living style. don't leave this for the last, Reserve now before the season get busy ... Everything will pass. Rental minimum 3 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 N Cypress Dr have any available units?
4000 N Cypress Dr has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 N Cypress Dr have?
Some of 4000 N Cypress Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 N Cypress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4000 N Cypress Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 N Cypress Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4000 N Cypress Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 4000 N Cypress Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4000 N Cypress Dr does offer parking.
Does 4000 N Cypress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 N Cypress Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 N Cypress Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4000 N Cypress Dr has a pool.
Does 4000 N Cypress Dr have accessible units?
No, 4000 N Cypress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 N Cypress Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 N Cypress Dr has units with dishwashers.
