330 SE 20th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

WELCOME TO PARADISE! DIRECT OCEAN 4TH FLOOR SEASONAL RESIDENCE FEATURES BRAND NEW OPEN KITCHEN WITH TREMENDOUS GRANITE COUNTER/SNACK BAR & FABULOUS NEW CABINETRY PLUS NEW BATHROOMS WITH GORGEOUS MASTER SHOWER, CLOSETS, VANITIES & SOLID WOOD CUSTOM BARN DOORS. MORE UPGRADES INCL. SMOOTH CEILINGS, FRESH PAINT, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER & MODERN FURNISHINGS. ALL TO COMPLEMENT THE STUNNING DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & MASER BEDROOM. TRULY BREATHTAKING!! OVERSIZED WRAP AROUND BALCONY DIRECTLY ON THE OCEAN IS PERFECT FOR MORNING COFFEE/TEA OR A COOL AFTERNOON BEVERAGE. BEACH HOUSE IS PERFECTLY LOCATED RIGHT ON DEERFIELD BCH ONLY 4 BLOCKS FROM THE PIER. WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, & ALL THE ACTIVITY OF JUST RELAX AT THE OCEANSIDE POOL.