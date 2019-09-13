All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

321 SW 1st Ct

321 Southwest 1st Court · (954) 263-6639
Location

321 Southwest 1st Court, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit K-4 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
ALL AGES, PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE...CORNER UNIT FIRST FLOOR...BIKE TO THE BEACH... IN THE HEART OF POMPANO BEACH, EXTREMELY SPACIOUS GROUND FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE YARD/PATIO! Unit offers a great floor plan which includes a large kitchen and living/dining area. Both bedrooms are huge and have tons of closet space. The gated outdoor space is private and perfect for relaxing after a long day! Unit is tiled throughout NO carpet.. This unit has enormous potential and with some personal touches, can be amazing! Community offers 2 pools and clubhouse, along with lots of guest parking. CLOSE TO ALL YOU NEED... ENGLISH, ESPANOL, PORTUGUESE, KREYOLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 SW 1st Ct have any available units?
321 SW 1st Ct has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 SW 1st Ct have?
Some of 321 SW 1st Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 SW 1st Ct currently offering any rent specials?
321 SW 1st Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 SW 1st Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 SW 1st Ct is pet friendly.
Does 321 SW 1st Ct offer parking?
Yes, 321 SW 1st Ct does offer parking.
Does 321 SW 1st Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 SW 1st Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 SW 1st Ct have a pool?
Yes, 321 SW 1st Ct has a pool.
Does 321 SW 1st Ct have accessible units?
No, 321 SW 1st Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 321 SW 1st Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 SW 1st Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
