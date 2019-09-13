321 SW 1st Ct

Amenities

ALL AGES, PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE...CORNER UNIT FIRST FLOOR...BIKE TO THE BEACH... IN THE HEART OF POMPANO BEACH, EXTREMELY SPACIOUS GROUND FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH PRIVATE YARD/PATIO! Unit offers a great floor plan which includes a large kitchen and living/dining area. Both bedrooms are huge and have tons of closet space. The gated outdoor space is private and perfect for relaxing after a long day! Unit is tiled throughout NO carpet.. This unit has enormous potential and with some personal touches, can be amazing! Community offers 2 pools and clubhouse, along with lots of guest parking. CLOSE TO ALL YOU NEED... ENGLISH, ESPANOL, PORTUGUESE, KREYOLE