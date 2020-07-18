All apartments in Pompano Beach
3090 North Course Drive

3090 North Course Drive · (305) 684-7594
Location

3090 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
Palm Aire

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
3090 North Course Drive Apt #403, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful & spacious all remodeled apartment, 1,250 Sq Ft, newer appliances, new A/C, title through out, 6" baseboard & crown moldings, new kitchen with maple wood cabinets, large granite countertop to accommodate at least 4 stools, tastefully remodeled baths, free storage room, *RENT INCLUDES: Cable tv, HS wifi, internet, water, sewer, garbage removal and pest control. Condo features many amenities, pool & barbecue area steps away from the building, tennis, volleyball, basketball courts, etc. Great area to live, 10's to beach, beautiful neighborhood! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3553854 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3090 North Course Drive have any available units?
3090 North Course Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompano Beach, FL.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3090 North Course Drive have?
Some of 3090 North Course Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3090 North Course Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3090 North Course Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3090 North Course Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3090 North Course Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 3090 North Course Drive offer parking?
No, 3090 North Course Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3090 North Course Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3090 North Course Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3090 North Course Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3090 North Course Drive has a pool.
Does 3090 North Course Drive have accessible units?
No, 3090 North Course Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3090 North Course Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3090 North Course Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
