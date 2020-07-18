Amenities

3090 North Course Drive Apt #403, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Kamera Stone, One Step Ahead Realty, (305) 684-7594. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed. Beautiful & spacious all remodeled apartment, 1,250 Sq Ft, newer appliances, new A/C, title through out, 6" baseboard & crown moldings, new kitchen with maple wood cabinets, large granite countertop to accommodate at least 4 stools, tastefully remodeled baths, free storage room, *RENT INCLUDES: Cable tv, HS wifi, internet, water, sewer, garbage removal and pest control. Condo features many amenities, pool & barbecue area steps away from the building, tennis, volleyball, basketball courts, etc. Great area to live, 10's to beach, beautiful neighborhood! [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3553854 ]