Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave furnished

VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF 2/2 CONDO OPEN-KITCHEN UNIT, TILE THROUGHOUT,FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. FULLY FURNISHED, TASTEFULLY DECORATED.SOUTH EXPOSURE, ENCLOSED SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING CANAL. ALL AGES AND PETS WELCOME,TURNKEY, DEPOSIT OF $800.00 FROM TENANT REQUIRED FROM ASSOCIATION.CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING CENTER,RESTAURANTS,ISLE CASINO,BANKS AND 4.5 MILES FROM THE BEACH. 15 MIN FROM FORT-LAUDERDALE AIRPORT. MUST SEE THIS ONE IT'S A GEM.