Great Home with a beautiful backyard! Nice Pool and BBQ area with a Tiki Hut ! 3 Spacious Bedroom and Nice Bathrooms. Master Bedroom has a cabana full bath and a nice double glass sliding doors to the pool.

Tile Throughout, Open Kitchen,Impact Windows and Doors, Beautiful Furniture , Great Location on the east side of US1. Very close to the beach, shops and restaurants.