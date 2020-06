Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

To find a rental this nice is some terrific luck. To find a neighborhood this nice an awesome gift. To find landlords this wonderful is just "icing on the cake". This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy this super clean, open and spacious home which offers a popular split bedroom plan with gleaming terrazzo floors throughout except for new laminate in the bedrooms. The bathrooms are nicely updated and there is even an indoor laundry room. You'll be happy to come home from a long day and enjoy the wonderful back yard on the east side of the home. This is a no smoking rental and the landlords are asking that tenants have a minimum credit score of 675+. Here's some really great news... Your pet will be considered on a "case by case" basis. Come see this one on a wonderful cul de sac street!