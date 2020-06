8521 NW 12th St

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool pool table bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub tennis court

JUST REDUCED!!!! READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! !!!! PRIME LAKEFRONT LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE CLUBHOUSE. 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH PLUS BONUS ROOM. UPDATED BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN. TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING. WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE. WILL BE READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN. LAUDERDALE WEST ADULT 55+ COMMUNITY WITH MANY AMMENITIES, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS, HOT TUBS, TENNIS, SHUFFLEBOARD, BOCCI BALL, CARD ROOMS, LIBRARY, BILLIARDS, PING PONG, EXERCISE ROOM, AND WORKSHOP. COURTESY BUS. CLUBHOUSE CALENDAR WITH MANY ACTIVITIES. SHOWS, HOLIDAY PARTIES. CLOSE TO HOSPITALS, PHARMACIES, GROCERIES, RESTAURANT. AND BANKS. MINUTES FROM SAWGRASS MALL. 1/2 HOUR FROM FT LAUDERDALE AIRPORT. EASY ACCESS TO DADE AND PALM BEACH COUNTY.