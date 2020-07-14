Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby online portal pool table sauna tennis court wine room yoga

THE MANOR IN PLANTATION - APARTMENTS IN PLANTATION, FLLocated just south of Sunrise, The Manor in Plantation Apartments have revolutionized refined rental living in Downtown Plantation. Each of our one and two bedroom luxury Plantation apartments features first-class amenities such as a stainless steel appliance package and gourmet kitchens with gorgeous European cabinetry. Residents of our Plantation, FL apartments love coming home to a pet-friendly rental community that has a fantastic address nestled right between Sunrise and Davie. With easy access to Port Everglades Expressway and Florida's Turnpike, our apartments in Plantation, FL are perfect for commuters all across Southeast Florida. If you are looking for Sunrise, FL apartments, or are searching for apartments in Plantation, FL, then look no further than The Manor in Plantation. Schedule a tour of our Plantation apartments for rent and find out for yourself what sets The Manor in Plantation apart from the rest.