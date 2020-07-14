Amenities
THE MANOR IN PLANTATION - APARTMENTS IN PLANTATION, FLLocated just south of Sunrise, The Manor in Plantation Apartments have revolutionized refined rental living in Downtown Plantation. Each of our one and two bedroom luxury Plantation apartments features first-class amenities such as a stainless steel appliance package and gourmet kitchens with gorgeous European cabinetry. Residents of our Plantation, FL apartments love coming home to a pet-friendly rental community that has a fantastic address nestled right between Sunrise and Davie. With easy access to Port Everglades Expressway and Florida's Turnpike, our apartments in Plantation, FL are perfect for commuters all across Southeast Florida. If you are looking for Sunrise, FL apartments, or are searching for apartments in Plantation, FL, then look no further than The Manor in Plantation. Schedule a tour of our Plantation apartments for rent and find out for yourself what sets The Manor in Plantation apart from the rest.