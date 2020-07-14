All apartments in Plantation
Find more places like The Manor in Plantation.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plantation, FL
/
The Manor in Plantation
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Manor in Plantation

601 NW 82nd Ave · (720) 897-3134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plantation
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL 33324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 625 · Avail. now

$1,639

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,644

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 417 · Avail. now

$1,907

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 632 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1199 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Manor in Plantation.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
online portal
pool table
sauna
tennis court
wine room
yoga
THE MANOR IN PLANTATION - APARTMENTS IN PLANTATION, FLLocated just south of Sunrise, The Manor in Plantation Apartments have revolutionized refined rental living in Downtown Plantation. Each of our one and two bedroom luxury Plantation apartments features first-class amenities such as a stainless steel appliance package and gourmet kitchens with gorgeous European cabinetry. Residents of our Plantation, FL apartments love coming home to a pet-friendly rental community that has a fantastic address nestled right between Sunrise and Davie. With easy access to Port Everglades Expressway and Florida's Turnpike, our apartments in Plantation, FL are perfect for commuters all across Southeast Florida. If you are looking for Sunrise, FL apartments, or are searching for apartments in Plantation, FL, then look no further than The Manor in Plantation. Schedule a tour of our Plantation apartments for rent and find out for yourself what sets The Manor in Plantation apart from the rest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Manor in Plantation have any available units?
The Manor in Plantation has 11 units available starting at $1,559 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Manor in Plantation have?
Some of The Manor in Plantation's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Manor in Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
The Manor in Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Manor in Plantation pet-friendly?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation is pet friendly.
Does The Manor in Plantation offer parking?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation offers parking.
Does The Manor in Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Manor in Plantation have a pool?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation has a pool.
Does The Manor in Plantation have accessible units?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation has accessible units.
Does The Manor in Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does The Manor in Plantation have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Manor in Plantation has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Manor in Plantation?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd
Plantation, FL 33312
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave
Plantation, FL 33324
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St
Plantation, FL 33324
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St
Plantation, FL 33322
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St
Plantation, FL 33324
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave
Plantation, FL 33324

Similar Pages

Plantation 1 BedroomsPlantation 2 BedroomsPlantation 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Plantation Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlantation Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

JacarandaMinto Plantation
Lagomar

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity