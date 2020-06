Amenities

granite counters stainless steel gym pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Great townhouse located in Emerald Creek Manor. The community that has a pool, gym and other amenities! The townhouse is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property with a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops , stainless steel appliances, tile in all common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious unit great for families! To show please advise 24hrs in advance, tenant occupied.