8941 S Hollybrook Blvd

First-floor corner unit remodeled hurricane impact windows parking spot right outside front of the door. Also across from one swimming pool and barbecue area. This unit has 1170 sqft living area plus porch enclosed with hurricane impact glass and ceiling fan, 2 large bright bedrooms with walking closet, 2 baths remodeled. Open kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, washer and dryer, spacious living & dining with garden view. Must see it! Enjoy the Hollybrook Lifestyle! An active +55 community offers amenities 14 tennis courts, 7 heated swimming pools, sauna, courtesy bus, ping pong tables, fitness center, a full services restaurant, theater, library, pickleball courts, 24-hour guard gated security.