Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8941 S Hollybrook Blvd

8941 South Hollybrook Drive · (305) 405-0615
Location

8941 South Hollybrook Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Hollybrook Golf

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
tennis court
First-floor corner unit remodeled hurricane impact windows parking spot right outside front of the door. Also across from one swimming pool and barbecue area. This unit has 1170 sqft living area plus porch enclosed with hurricane impact glass and ceiling fan, 2 large bright bedrooms with walking closet, 2 baths remodeled. Open kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, washer and dryer, spacious living & dining with garden view. Must see it! Enjoy the Hollybrook Lifestyle! An active +55 community offers amenities 14 tennis courts, 7 heated swimming pools, sauna, courtesy bus, ping pong tables, fitness center, a full services restaurant, theater, library, pickleball courts, 24-hour guard gated security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd have any available units?
8941 S Hollybrook Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd have?
Some of 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8941 S Hollybrook Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd offers parking.
Does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd has a pool.
Does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8941 S Hollybrook Blvd has units with dishwashers.
