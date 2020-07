Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room tennis court trash valet cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room internet access lobby online portal package receiving volleyball court

"ON-DEMAND VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! We offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in the Waterford Lake Area. Residents can enjoy our Resort Style Pool w/ cabana, 24 Hour Fitness Center and Tennis Court. As well as our gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, washers and dryers in every unit and our community is gated. We are close Waterford Lakes Town Center and have easy access to SR 408 & the 417.