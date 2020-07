Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly parking game room internet cafe

Murano Apartments is a pet-friendly community where luxury living meets a premier Orlando location. The community is located in Central Orlando, minutes from the Mall at Millennia, SeaWorld, and International Drive. Our brand new 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments have been smartly designed for 21st century living. Stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands plus multiple technology ports that have been thoughtfully placed throughout.



For more information, flip through our VIRTUAL BROCHURE!



The Murano pool deck rivals any of Orlando's five-star resorts, and the gym is powered by Fitness On Demand, offering over 140 streaming classes that make health-club memberships obsolete. When you feel like venturing out, you're an easy drive to world-class retail therapy at The Mall at Millenia, or a tee time at Shingle Creek Golf Club. Whats more, Orlandos top employers, like Disney and Lockheed Martin, are minutes away, so you can spend less time commuting and more time living.



Its time you experience luxury living the Murano way. Professionally managed by Bridge Real Estate Group. Home at Last.