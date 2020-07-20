All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9995 Shadow Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9995 Shadow Creek Dr
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

9995 Shadow Creek Dr

9995 Shadow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
LaVina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9995 Shadow Creek Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9995 Shadow Creek Dr Available 08/08/19 Fantastic Lake Nona area 4 BR 2 BA home in Gated community great schools. - **To schedule a showing, please TEXT Chris at 321-277-7609 and include the property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

Available July 13.

Welcome home to a fantastic open floor plan located in the Gated Community of Mirabella at La Vina. The beautiful home sits on a conservation lot for excellent privacy and has everything youve been looking for and is located in the highly desired Lake Nona area. The home features 4 Bedbrooms/2Baths and has the perfect split floor plan which includes a formal living room and formal dining room upon entering the foyer. The kitchen and breakfast bar overlook the nook and great room area and provides a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends. The spacious master suite offers a dual vanity, garden tub with Shower. Ceramic tile in the entry way, kitchen, breakfast area, bathrooms, and family room. Mature trees, nice sized lot, lush landscaping, and brick paved driveway that leads to a 2 car garage. The location has easy access to Medical City and thee Airport. Top rated A+ SchoolsSun Blaze Elementary, Innovation Middle, and Lake Nona High School. Convenient to shopping, medical city, UCF medical institute, VA Hospital, major roadways, Beachline 528, 417, and area attraction. Dont miss out on this great opportunity.

Dogs ok with the exception of the following breeds -
Pit Bull Terriers
Boxers
Staffordshire Terriers
Rottweilers
German Shepherds
Presa Canarios
Chows Chows
Doberman Pinschers
Akitas
Wolf-hybrids
Mastiffs
Cane Corsos
Great Danes
Alaskan Malamutes
Siberian Huskies

***To schedule a showing, please TEXT Chris at 321-277-7609 and include the property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

Application fee is $45.00 per adult
There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

(RLNE3505576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr have any available units?
9995 Shadow Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9995 Shadow Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9995 Shadow Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9995 Shadow Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9995 Shadow Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9995 Shadow Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach