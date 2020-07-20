Amenities

pet friendly garage bathtub

9995 Shadow Creek Dr Available 08/08/19 Fantastic Lake Nona area 4 BR 2 BA home in Gated community great schools. - **To schedule a showing, please TEXT Chris at 321-277-7609 and include the property address, your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**



Available July 13.



Welcome home to a fantastic open floor plan located in the Gated Community of Mirabella at La Vina. The beautiful home sits on a conservation lot for excellent privacy and has everything youve been looking for and is located in the highly desired Lake Nona area. The home features 4 Bedbrooms/2Baths and has the perfect split floor plan which includes a formal living room and formal dining room upon entering the foyer. The kitchen and breakfast bar overlook the nook and great room area and provides a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends. The spacious master suite offers a dual vanity, garden tub with Shower. Ceramic tile in the entry way, kitchen, breakfast area, bathrooms, and family room. Mature trees, nice sized lot, lush landscaping, and brick paved driveway that leads to a 2 car garage. The location has easy access to Medical City and thee Airport. Top rated A+ SchoolsSun Blaze Elementary, Innovation Middle, and Lake Nona High School. Convenient to shopping, medical city, UCF medical institute, VA Hospital, major roadways, Beachline 528, 417, and area attraction. Dont miss out on this great opportunity.



Dogs ok with the exception of the following breeds -

Pit Bull Terriers

Boxers

Staffordshire Terriers

Rottweilers

German Shepherds

Presa Canarios

Chows Chows

Doberman Pinschers

Akitas

Wolf-hybrids

Mastiffs

Cane Corsos

Great Danes

Alaskan Malamutes

Siberian Huskies



Application fee is $45.00 per adult

There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing



