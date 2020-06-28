990 E MICHIGAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

This shady well kept community with mature trees leaves you feeling like your on a retreat. Rare 3 bedroom town home style condo! Wonderful amenities of One Thousand Oaks. This spacious two story condo is only minutes from beautiful Downtown Orlando. Master has walk-in closet and private balcony. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Overlooking tennis courts. Light & bright kitchen has breakfast bar and overlooks the dining room. Schools are awesome - Blankner, Boone - and walking distance with crossing guard. Beautiful pool with clubhouse and sitting areas - tennis courts. Come home to majestic oak trees and lush landscaping surrounding the quiet One Thousand Oaks GATED community. Easy drive to the airport. restaurants, shopping and theme parks! Downtown SODO - One Thousand Oaks is located on East Michigan Street, on the outskirts of Downtown Orlando with so many convenient shopping centers and just minutes from Downtown. Walk to restaurants and shopping. One Thousand Oaks has become the perfect haven to call home, in the middle of it all. This shaded community with mature trees and earth tone colors, leaves you feeling like you're on a retreat in your very own home!