Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
990 E MICHIGAN STREET
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM

990 E MICHIGAN STREET

990 E Michigan St · No Longer Available
Location

990 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
This shady well kept community with mature trees leaves you feeling like your on a retreat. Rare 3 bedroom town home style condo! Wonderful amenities of One Thousand Oaks. This spacious two story condo is only minutes from beautiful Downtown Orlando. Master has walk-in closet and private balcony. Formal living room with vaulted ceiling. Overlooking tennis courts. Light & bright kitchen has breakfast bar and overlooks the dining room. Schools are awesome - Blankner, Boone - and walking distance with crossing guard. Beautiful pool with clubhouse and sitting areas - tennis courts. Come home to majestic oak trees and lush landscaping surrounding the quiet One Thousand Oaks GATED community. Easy drive to the airport. restaurants, shopping and theme parks! Downtown SODO - One Thousand Oaks is located on East Michigan Street, on the outskirts of Downtown Orlando with so many convenient shopping centers and just minutes from Downtown. Walk to restaurants and shopping. One Thousand Oaks has become the perfect haven to call home, in the middle of it all. This shaded community with mature trees and earth tone colors, leaves you feeling like you're on a retreat in your very own home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
990 E MICHIGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 990 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
990 E MICHIGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 990 E MICHIGAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 990 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 E MICHIGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 990 E MICHIGAN STREET has a pool.
Does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 990 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 990 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 E MICHIGAN STREET has units with dishwashers.

