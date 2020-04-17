All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9894 Portofino Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9894 Portofino Dr.
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

9894 Portofino Dr.

9894 Portofino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
LaVina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9894 Portofino Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 3/2 in the gated LaVina subdivision of Nona Crest! Available March 2020! - A must see! Beautiful 3/2 home in the desirable LaVina community in the gated Nona Crest! This corner lot property features wood laminate floored living areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, formal living and dining room, a spacious family room, large eat-in kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a laundry closet with washer and dryer located off the kitchen. The entry to the home is lovely boasting a paved driveway and pristinely manicured lawn. Relax and spend time with friends on the rear covered patio, but hurry, this property won't last long!

Nona Crest is a gated community with a resort-style pool, cabana, basketball court and playground. Conveniently located a short distance from OIA, Medical City, major roadways including the 417 and 528, major shopping centers, restaurants, and the University of Central Florida.

Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. Sorry, pets are not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4402785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9894 Portofino Dr. have any available units?
9894 Portofino Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9894 Portofino Dr. have?
Some of 9894 Portofino Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9894 Portofino Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9894 Portofino Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9894 Portofino Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9894 Portofino Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9894 Portofino Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9894 Portofino Dr. does offer parking.
Does 9894 Portofino Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9894 Portofino Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9894 Portofino Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9894 Portofino Dr. has a pool.
Does 9894 Portofino Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9894 Portofino Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9894 Portofino Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9894 Portofino Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach