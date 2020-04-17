9894 Portofino Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Lovely 3/2 in the gated LaVina subdivision of Nona Crest! Available March 2020! - A must see! Beautiful 3/2 home in the desirable LaVina community in the gated Nona Crest! This corner lot property features wood laminate floored living areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathrooms, formal living and dining room, a spacious family room, large eat-in kitchen, stainless steel kitchen appliances and a laundry closet with washer and dryer located off the kitchen. The entry to the home is lovely boasting a paved driveway and pristinely manicured lawn. Relax and spend time with friends on the rear covered patio, but hurry, this property won't last long!



Nona Crest is a gated community with a resort-style pool, cabana, basketball court and playground. Conveniently located a short distance from OIA, Medical City, major roadways including the 417 and 528, major shopping centers, restaurants, and the University of Central Florida.



Visit our website, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. Sorry, pets are not allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4402785)