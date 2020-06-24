All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange

9735 Fenrose Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9735 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms 3 Bath Home for Rent at 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orlando, fl 32827 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

4 Bedrooms 3 BathTown Home for Rent at 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orlando, fl. 32827.

2 story 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse, 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with appliances, combination family & dining open to kitchen area. This townhome is centrally located at the North Lake Park of Lake Nona, closed to Lak e Nona's Medical City, Hospitals, schools, restaurants and shopping. Near Orlando International Airport. Easy access to toll roads 528 and 417. Free on site YMCA membership.

Driving Directions: From 417 take Narcoossee Rd. exit north. Right onto North Lake, Right onto Fenrose Terrace.

(RLNE2673831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange have any available units?
9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange currently offering any rent specials?
9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange pet-friendly?
No, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange offer parking?
Yes, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange offers parking.
Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange have a pool?
No, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange does not have a pool.
Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange have accessible units?
No, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange does not have units with air conditioning.
