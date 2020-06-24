9735 Fenrose Terrace Orange

Amenities

4 Bedrooms 3 Bath Home for Rent at 9735 Fenrose Terrace Orlando, fl 32827 - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



2 story 4 bedroom 3 bath townhouse, 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with appliances, combination family & dining open to kitchen area. This townhome is centrally located at the North Lake Park of Lake Nona, closed to Lak e Nona's Medical City, Hospitals, schools, restaurants and shopping. Near Orlando International Airport. Easy access to toll roads 528 and 417. Free on site YMCA membership.



Driving Directions: From 417 take Narcoossee Rd. exit north. Right onto North Lake, Right onto Fenrose Terrace.



