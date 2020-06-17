All apartments in Orlando
9723 FENROSE TERRACE

9723 Fenrose Terrace · (321) 277-9686
Location

9723 Fenrose Terrace, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful and impeccable COMPLETE FURNITURE TOWNHOME exactly what you are searching for in Morningside At Lake Nona. With great amenities like complimentary Lake Nona YMCA membership for residents, pool, baseball, soccer fields, playgrounds, walking trails and ponds. Spacious home with a two car garage, three comfortable size bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All appliances and washer and dryer included. Located in a great school district and bustling area surrounded by restaurants, shopping, Lake Nona Medical City, medical offices, near major highway including 417 and 528 and much more. What more could anyone ask for? Our Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through our application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long! HOA approval required through Leland Management. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE have any available units?
9723 FENROSE TERRACE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE have?
Some of 9723 FENROSE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9723 FENROSE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9723 FENROSE TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9723 FENROSE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9723 FENROSE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9723 FENROSE TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9723 FENROSE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 9723 FENROSE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9723 FENROSE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9723 FENROSE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9723 FENROSE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
