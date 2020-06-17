9723 FENROSE TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful and impeccable COMPLETE FURNITURE TOWNHOME exactly what you are searching for in Morningside At Lake Nona. With great amenities like complimentary Lake Nona YMCA membership for residents, pool, baseball, soccer fields, playgrounds, walking trails and ponds. Spacious home with a two car garage, three comfortable size bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All appliances and washer and dryer included. Located in a great school district and bustling area surrounded by restaurants, shopping, Lake Nona Medical City, medical offices, near major highway including 417 and 528 and much more. What more could anyone ask for? Our Application fee $50.00 x person (non - refundable) Everyone 18 or above who will live in the property must go through our application process. Credit and background checks will be required. Net income after taxes must be a minimum of 3x rent. No eviction. No criminal record. Good rental history. We will verify your previous landlord reference and your employment. Call fast, this beautiful property won't last long! HOA approval required through Leland Management. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance.