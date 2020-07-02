All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

9673 Lake District Lane

9673 Lake District Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9673 Lake District Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
East Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
9673 Lake District Lane Available 12/27/19 Large 3/2.5 Lakefront/Pool Home in East Park of Lake Nona - Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story house situated on East Lake in the East Park subdivision of Lake Nona area of SE Orlando. Only minutes from Medical City.

This property features absolutely stunning views of East Lake from several rooms including the family room, kitchen, and master bedroom and pool patio area. The floor plan features a formal living room with high vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout, a formal dining room, butler's pantry, kitchen with center island and sink, a large breakfast nook with bay window, and a downstairs half bath for convenience.

Upstairs, you will find a spacious landing perfect for an office or entertainment room, a separate laundry room with washer dryer hookups, a large master bedroom with sitting area, a walk-in closet, a large covered upstairs balcony with a beautiful view of the lake, and 2 more spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

To the back you will find a Heated Salt pool with Jacuzzi and a large screened in patio also with a stunning view of the lake, a 2-car garage with auto-opener, ceiling fans, and plenty of closet space throughout.

This property is located in the East Park subdivision just off Narcoossee and Moss Park Roads in SE Orlando just minutes to Medical City, SR 417 (Greenway), SR 528 (Beachline) with quick access to MCO (Orlando International Airport), local shopping, dining establishments and schools.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Lawn service and Pool Service included in the rental rate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE5388438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9673 Lake District Lane have any available units?
9673 Lake District Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9673 Lake District Lane have?
Some of 9673 Lake District Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9673 Lake District Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9673 Lake District Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9673 Lake District Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9673 Lake District Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9673 Lake District Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9673 Lake District Lane offers parking.
Does 9673 Lake District Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9673 Lake District Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9673 Lake District Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9673 Lake District Lane has a pool.
Does 9673 Lake District Lane have accessible units?
No, 9673 Lake District Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9673 Lake District Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9673 Lake District Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

