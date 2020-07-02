Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

9673 Lake District Lane Available 12/27/19 Large 3/2.5 Lakefront/Pool Home in East Park of Lake Nona - Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story house situated on East Lake in the East Park subdivision of Lake Nona area of SE Orlando. Only minutes from Medical City.



This property features absolutely stunning views of East Lake from several rooms including the family room, kitchen, and master bedroom and pool patio area. The floor plan features a formal living room with high vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout, a formal dining room, butler's pantry, kitchen with center island and sink, a large breakfast nook with bay window, and a downstairs half bath for convenience.



Upstairs, you will find a spacious landing perfect for an office or entertainment room, a separate laundry room with washer dryer hookups, a large master bedroom with sitting area, a walk-in closet, a large covered upstairs balcony with a beautiful view of the lake, and 2 more spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath.



To the back you will find a Heated Salt pool with Jacuzzi and a large screened in patio also with a stunning view of the lake, a 2-car garage with auto-opener, ceiling fans, and plenty of closet space throughout.



This property is located in the East Park subdivision just off Narcoossee and Moss Park Roads in SE Orlando just minutes to Medical City, SR 417 (Greenway), SR 528 (Beachline) with quick access to MCO (Orlando International Airport), local shopping, dining establishments and schools.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Lawn service and Pool Service included in the rental rate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. Pets will be considered on a case per case basis.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



(RLNE5388438)