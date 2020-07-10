All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 947 Shine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
947 Shine Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM

947 Shine Ave

947 Shine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

947 Shine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
LIKE NEW!! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath tandem home Conveniently located in the Heart of Colonial Town only minutes from Downtown, Lake Highland Prep, Winter Park, Advent Health, Fresh Market, & major roadways! - LIKE NEW!! Charming 3 bed / 2.5 bath tandem home Conveniently located in the Heart of Colonial Town only minutes from Downtown, Lake Highland Prep, Winter Park, Advent Health, Fresh Market, & major roadways. This homes is loaded with upgrades... The fully equipped kitchen features a cooking island, butler's pantry, stainless steel appliances, built-in desk, wet bar with wine glass rack, & lovely 42" Sedona maple cabinets with pull drawers. Other features include inlaid mahogany wood floors in the downstairs living space, tray ceilings, high end crown molding & trim package, spacious bedrooms, & an attached 2 car garage. The master bedroom features a large master bath with a walk-in closet, dual sinks, jetted tub, separate standup tiled shower, & separate water closet. The master also includes access to the rooftop deck. The downstairs office / media room features a separate French door entry for the professionals who work from home. This home has been meticulously maintained. Grounds maintenance Included! Must see to truly appreciate!!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5333851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Shine Ave have any available units?
947 Shine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 Shine Ave have?
Some of 947 Shine Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Shine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
947 Shine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Shine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 947 Shine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 947 Shine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 947 Shine Ave offers parking.
Does 947 Shine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Shine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Shine Ave have a pool?
No, 947 Shine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 947 Shine Ave have accessible units?
No, 947 Shine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Shine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 Shine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach