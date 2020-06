Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill

Fabulous Nona Preserve 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome. Gated community-walk to Nona Blue, Sushi, BBQ, Menchie's, Panera bread, and so much more. Stress free life style feature of Community Pool, fitness center, playground, walking trails around ponds and nature, and just minutes away from the 528 to get to Orlando & Medical City.