936 Alameda St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace media room carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/382c3f604c ----

TRADITIONAL COLONIAL CHARM IN COLLEGE PARK! Corner lot home settled on a beautiful brick road. This home offers a totally separate in-law suite, a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with living room, dining room, and kitchen w/all appliances. Main home features beautiful hardwood floors in main living area and great appointments and finishes. Fireplace in family room, breakfast nook, gas appliances in kitchen and much, much more. Lawn care is included in this gem! Convenient to Downtown, minutes to I-4, expressways, and the Science Center, Loch Haven Park, Bob Carr Theater, and the Amway Arena. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet Friendly Property! (with approval and non-refundable pet fee). Contact Mo at 407-571-1441 for more information and to schedule an appointment



Carpet

Ceramic Tile

Hardwood Flooring

Oven

Stove

Study