Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9314 Monterey Bay Drive

9314 Monterey Bay Drive · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9314 Monterey Bay Drive, Orlando, FL 32832
LaVina

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9314 Monterey Bay Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona - This is a Four Bedroom, Two Bath home with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona. The split floor-plan includes a living/dining combo with Family room open to the kitchen. The flooring is ceramic tile in the wet areas and brand new carpet flooring (currently being installed) throughout the remainder of the property.

The kitchen is open to living room wand includes a breakfast bar and pantry. with a small breakfast nook area.

The Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, the Master Bath features dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower.

here are are also three more bedrooms with a shared hall bath.

This property also features a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a 2-Car garage with auto-opener.

The La Vina Community is located just off Dowden Road in the Lake Nona area and is less than 5 minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City including the VA Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital and the UCF College of Medicine and less than 2 minutes from the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport), 3 minutes to the 528 (Beachline) with convenient access to the 408 (East-West Expressway), plenty of local shopping and dining establishments and convenient access to all local schools.

One small pet may be considered on a case per case basis.

Resident responsible for full lawn care (including fertilization and lawn pest treatments).

Must see to fully appreciate.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4012543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive have any available units?
9314 Monterey Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive have?
Some of 9314 Monterey Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9314 Monterey Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9314 Monterey Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9314 Monterey Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9314 Monterey Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9314 Monterey Bay Drive does offer parking.
Does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9314 Monterey Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 9314 Monterey Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 9314 Monterey Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9314 Monterey Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9314 Monterey Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
