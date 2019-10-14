9314 Monterey Bay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub carpet

Cute 4/2 House with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona - This is a Four Bedroom, Two Bath home with 2-Car Garage in La Vina of Lake Nona. The split floor-plan includes a living/dining combo with Family room open to the kitchen. The flooring is ceramic tile in the wet areas and brand new carpet flooring (currently being installed) throughout the remainder of the property.



The kitchen is open to living room wand includes a breakfast bar and pantry. with a small breakfast nook area.



The Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, the Master Bath features dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower.



here are are also three more bedrooms with a shared hall bath.



This property also features a separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a 2-Car garage with auto-opener.



The La Vina Community is located just off Dowden Road in the Lake Nona area and is less than 5 minutes from the Lake Nona Medical City including the VA Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital and the UCF College of Medicine and less than 2 minutes from the 417 (Greenway) with quick access to OIA (Orlando International Airport), 3 minutes to the 528 (Beachline) with convenient access to the 408 (East-West Expressway), plenty of local shopping and dining establishments and convenient access to all local schools.



One small pet may be considered on a case per case basis.



Resident responsible for full lawn care (including fertilization and lawn pest treatments).



Must see to fully appreciate.



Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



