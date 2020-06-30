9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Amazing Townhouse in the desirable Lake Nona Morningside at Northlake Park. This Townhouse offers 3 bet 2 ½ bath. Waking distance to clubhouse. The Lake Nona community features COUNTLESS amenities. park, fishing pier, boat dock, FREE YMCA gym membership, outdoor pool, private basketball/tennis courts, dog park, nature Trails, playground, BBQ area and lawn maintenance. Minutes from the new McCoy Community Park with baseball/softball fields, playground, park and more. Orlando international Airport only 10 miles away, Great Restaurants, a Central Hub for food and fun, offering outdoor venues, food truck-style eateries, live music, playground and beach volleyball court among other great restaurants. Lake Nona offers A-rated schools, the USTA National training Center, Nemours Hospital, new VA Hospital, Lake Nona Valencia College and Lake Nona UCF Medical School.