Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET

9165 Camden Gardens Street · No Longer Available
Location

9165 Camden Gardens Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Amazing Townhouse in the desirable Lake Nona Morningside at Northlake Park. This Townhouse offers 3 bet 2 ½ bath. Waking distance to clubhouse. The Lake Nona community features COUNTLESS amenities. park, fishing pier, boat dock, FREE YMCA gym membership, outdoor pool, private basketball/tennis courts, dog park, nature Trails, playground, BBQ area and lawn maintenance. Minutes from the new McCoy Community Park with baseball/softball fields, playground, park and more. Orlando international Airport only 10 miles away, Great Restaurants, a Central Hub for food and fun, offering outdoor venues, food truck-style eateries, live music, playground and beach volleyball court among other great restaurants. Lake Nona offers A-rated schools, the USTA National training Center, Nemours Hospital, new VA Hospital, Lake Nona Valencia College and Lake Nona UCF Medical School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have any available units?
9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have?
Some of 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET offers parking.
Does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET has a pool.
Does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have accessible units?
No, 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET has units with dishwashers.

