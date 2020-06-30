9165 CAMDEN GARDENS STREET

Amenities
Amazing Townhouse in the desirable Lake Nona Morningside at Northlake Park. This Townhouse offers 3 bet 2 ½ bath. Waking distance to clubhouse. The Lake Nona community features COUNTLESS amenities. park, fishing pier, boat dock, FREE YMCA gym membership, outdoor pool, private basketball/tennis courts, dog park, nature Trails, playground, BBQ area and lawn maintenance. Minutes from the new McCoy Community Park with baseball/softball fields, playground, park and more. Orlando international Airport only 10 miles away, Great Restaurants, a Central Hub for food and fun, offering outdoor venues, food truck-style eateries, live music, playground and beach volleyball court among other great restaurants. Lake Nona offers A-rated schools, the USTA National training Center, Nemours Hospital, new VA Hospital, Lake Nona Valencia College and Lake Nona UCF Medical School.