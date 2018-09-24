All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD

9157 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9157 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Location is everything! Great opportunity to rent. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with a LOFT in the beautiful area of Central Park @ LEE VISTA. Enjoy the open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Interior has been newly painted and new Carpet throughout the condo. The community offers maintenance, pool, hot tub, fitness center, barbecue, picnic areas, clubhouse, indoor basketball court a trail where you can walk/jog/bike ride. pond with fountain. Central Park at Vista Lakes is located minutes away from the Orlando International Airport, and Downtown Orlando, Theme Parks, Lake Nona Medical City, UCF, shopping and restaurants and major highways. RENT INCLUDES WATER! IT'S THE PERFECT PLACE FOR YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD have any available units?
9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD's amenities include stainless steel, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach