9157 LEE VISTA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Location is everything! Great opportunity to rent. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with a LOFT in the beautiful area of Central Park @ LEE VISTA. Enjoy the open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances. Interior has been newly painted and new Carpet throughout the condo. The community offers maintenance, pool, hot tub, fitness center, barbecue, picnic areas, clubhouse, indoor basketball court a trail where you can walk/jog/bike ride. pond with fountain. Central Park at Vista Lakes is located minutes away from the Orlando International Airport, and Downtown Orlando, Theme Parks, Lake Nona Medical City, UCF, shopping and restaurants and major highways. RENT INCLUDES WATER! IT'S THE PERFECT PLACE FOR YOU!