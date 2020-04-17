915 S MILLS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Under Construction. UNDER CONSTRUCTION - OWNER/AGENT

Construction to be complete week of 9/16



GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME in the HEART of DELANEY PARK

**UNDER CONSTRUCTION NEARING COMPLETION**



Be the first to live in this beautiful modern custom designed home by an award winning Architect



RATE - $1900

UTILITY FLAT FEE $150

Available - September 20th

TERM - 12-Month

SQUARE FEET - 1150sqft



Features:

-Frigidare Gallary Stainless Steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher

-Custom Quartz Counter tops throughout

-42" Sleek grey cabinets

-Oversize front load washer/dryer

-Custom solid core interior doors

-Nest Thermostat

-Designer showers with frame less glass enclosure

-Stainless steel fans in all rooms

-Custom built walk in closets

-Elegantly designed landscaping

-Off street parking