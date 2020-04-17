All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 915 S MILLS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
915 S MILLS AVENUE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

915 S MILLS AVENUE

915 Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

915 Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Weldona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Under Construction. UNDER CONSTRUCTION - OWNER/AGENT
Construction to be complete week of 9/16

GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME in the HEART of DELANEY PARK
**UNDER CONSTRUCTION NEARING COMPLETION**

Be the first to live in this beautiful modern custom designed home by an award winning Architect

RATE - $1900
UTILITY FLAT FEE $150
Available - September 20th
TERM - 12-Month
SQUARE FEET - 1150sqft

Features:
-Frigidare Gallary Stainless Steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher
-Custom Quartz Counter tops throughout
-42" Sleek grey cabinets
-Oversize front load washer/dryer
-Custom solid core interior doors
-Nest Thermostat
-Designer showers with frame less glass enclosure
-Stainless steel fans in all rooms
-Custom built walk in closets
-Elegantly designed landscaping
-Off street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have any available units?
915 S MILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 915 S MILLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 S MILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
915 S MILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 S MILLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 915 S MILLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 915 S MILLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 S MILLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 915 S MILLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 915 S MILLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 S MILLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl
Orlando, FL 32822
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach