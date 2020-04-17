Under Construction. UNDER CONSTRUCTION - OWNER/AGENT Construction to be complete week of 9/16
GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME in the HEART of DELANEY PARK **UNDER CONSTRUCTION NEARING COMPLETION**
Be the first to live in this beautiful modern custom designed home by an award winning Architect
RATE - $1900 UTILITY FLAT FEE $150 Available - September 20th TERM - 12-Month SQUARE FEET - 1150sqft
Features: -Frigidare Gallary Stainless Steel kitchen appliances including dishwasher -Custom Quartz Counter tops throughout -42" Sleek grey cabinets -Oversize front load washer/dryer -Custom solid core interior doors -Nest Thermostat -Designer showers with frame less glass enclosure -Stainless steel fans in all rooms -Custom built walk in closets -Elegantly designed landscaping -Off street parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have any available units?
915 S MILLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 S MILLS AVENUE have?
Some of 915 S MILLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 S MILLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
915 S MILLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.