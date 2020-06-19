All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

912 E Central Blvd

912 Central Boulevard · (321) 316-6819
Location

912 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 912 E Central Blvd · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home For Rent in Thornton Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.

Do not miss the opportunity to live within blocks of all the action in Downtown Orlando. This well kept historic bungalow is ready for its next awesome resident!

2 spacious bedrooms and one bathroom
Walk-in closet in the master bedroom
Separate tv room/den

Covered Car Port
Washer & Dryer
Beautiful original wood floors throughout
Large Fenced-In back yard, perfect for a Fall BBQ, firepit, or simply sit back and relax.

Some of the nearby restaurants and entertainment include:
Dexter's (1 block away)
Soco (1 block away)
Lake Eola (2.5 blocks away)
Graffitti Junktion (1.5 blocks away)
Thursday Night Art Walks (Just a block from your future home)
Weekly Sunday Farmer's Market (two blocks away)

The South Eola district has endless options for cultural events, dining and entertainment.

12 Month Minimum Lease

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE2683987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 E Central Blvd have any available units?
912 E Central Blvd has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 E Central Blvd have?
Some of 912 E Central Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 E Central Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
912 E Central Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 E Central Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 E Central Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 912 E Central Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 912 E Central Blvd does offer parking.
Does 912 E Central Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 E Central Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 E Central Blvd have a pool?
No, 912 E Central Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 912 E Central Blvd have accessible units?
No, 912 E Central Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 912 E Central Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 E Central Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
