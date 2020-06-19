912 E Central Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking bbq/grill

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home For Rent in Thornton Park! - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information. This posting includes square footage, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, application requirements, monthly rent, security deposit as well as property address.



Do not miss the opportunity to live within blocks of all the action in Downtown Orlando. This well kept historic bungalow is ready for its next awesome resident!



2 spacious bedrooms and one bathroom

Walk-in closet in the master bedroom

Separate tv room/den



Covered Car Port

Washer & Dryer

Beautiful original wood floors throughout

Large Fenced-In back yard, perfect for a Fall BBQ, firepit, or simply sit back and relax.



Some of the nearby restaurants and entertainment include:

Dexter's (1 block away)

Soco (1 block away)

Lake Eola (2.5 blocks away)

Graffitti Junktion (1.5 blocks away)

Thursday Night Art Walks (Just a block from your future home)

Weekly Sunday Farmer's Market (two blocks away)



The South Eola district has endless options for cultural events, dining and entertainment.



12 Month Minimum Lease



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio

www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com

@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter

@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram



(RLNE2683987)