Orlando, FL
9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM
9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE
9097 Venezia Plantation Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9097 Venezia Plantation Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in vista lakes area , close to Orlando Airport , Valencia college ,downtown orlando . This home is fully upgraded , call today for showing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE have any available units?
9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE have?
Some of 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9097 VENEZIA PLANTATION DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
