Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE

908 Summerlin Avenue · (407) 415-2315
Location

908 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
guest suite
Rental includes both main house which is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plus a detached 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest suite. Stunning Spanish home with views of Lake Davis. Loaded with 1920's style and charm updated to modern standards. Breathtaking 2-story living room with wood burning fireplace, original hardwood floors and huge picture window. Formal dining room and sun room are also on the first floor. First floor master bedroom with walk in closet, updated en suite bath and bonus office space. Kitchen has wood cabinets, newer granite counters, closet pantry with pullout shelves and laundry area. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the second floor. Detached guest suite has a bedroom, living/dining space, kitchenette and full bath. Recently painted inside and out, new awnings, new roof 2018, new AC 2017. Located in the highly sought after Delaney Park/Lake Davis neighborhood and A-rated Blankner Elementary and Boone High School. Walk to several parks, lakes and 903 Mills Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE have any available units?
908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE have?
Some of 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
