908 S SUMMERLIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities guest suite

Rental includes both main house which is 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, plus a detached 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest suite. Stunning Spanish home with views of Lake Davis. Loaded with 1920's style and charm updated to modern standards. Breathtaking 2-story living room with wood burning fireplace, original hardwood floors and huge picture window. Formal dining room and sun room are also on the first floor. First floor master bedroom with walk in closet, updated en suite bath and bonus office space. Kitchen has wood cabinets, newer granite counters, closet pantry with pullout shelves and laundry area. 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the second floor. Detached guest suite has a bedroom, living/dining space, kitchenette and full bath. Recently painted inside and out, new awnings, new roof 2018, new AC 2017. Located in the highly sought after Delaney Park/Lake Davis neighborhood and A-rated Blankner Elementary and Boone High School. Walk to several parks, lakes and 903 Mills Market.