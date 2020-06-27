All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

8917 Lee Vista Blvd. Unit 2803

8917 Lee Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8917 Lee Vista Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
8917 Lee Vista Blvd. Unit #2803 Available 06/30/20 Nice Condo in the Lee vista Area.2/2 - Do Not Disturb the Tenants !!!!! Excellent rental opportunity in the heart of Orlando close to International Airport, shopping centers, schools and major highways. This community offers indoor basketball court, miles of bicycle paths, resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Barbecue and picnic areas and resident clubhouse.
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 FOR HOA APPROVAL MUST BE PAID.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2444116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

